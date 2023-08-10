Epson Unveils Eight New Cutting-Edge Laser Light Source Projectors for An Enhanced Visual Experience

- Advertisement - -

Epson unveiled its new range of laser light source projectors, comprising of eight state-of-the-art models across the Standard Throw, Short Throw, and Ultra Short Throw series. Epson aims to strengthen the adoption of laser projectors, particularly among customers seeking to enhance the visual experience in corporate, education, and commercial segments.

Among the newly introduced offerings are the EB-L260F, EB-L210W, EB-L210SF, EB-L210SW, EB-760W, EB-760Wi, EB-770F, and EB-770Fi business projectors. These models are specifically designed to cater to the diverse requirements of advanced projection solutions.

Epson’s latest projectors deliver remarkable visuals and image quality, with increased brightness across the entire range. These projectors are an excellent alternative against Flat Panel Displays (FPD’s). Epson laser light source projectors enable customers to create bright and clear large-screen environments for corporate presentations, classroom teaching and digital signages. The upgraded Full HD (FHD) resolution further enhances image sharpness and clarity.

In the Ultra Short Throw series, users can expect a wider aspect ratio, with a maximum screen size of 150 inches, and the introduction of a new 21:9 aspect ratio for FHD models. The Standard Throw and Short Throw models offer new aspect ratios of 16:6 and 21:9, enabling projection on screens of up to 300 inches in each aspect ratio. Furthermore, the long-lasting laser light source ensures consistent performance and minimal maintenance to zero maintenance.

Key features of the newly launched projectors:

Increased brightness in comparison to previous models.

Upgraded resolution from RFHD to FHD for superior image quality in all the new launches.

Wide Aspect Screen across models: The Standard and Short Throw FHD models now feature new aspect ratios of 16:6 and 21:9, respectively, covering screen sizes of up to 300 inches in each aspect ratio.

Ultra-Short Throw models feature an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a covers screen size of up to 150 inches.

The signage function allows easy video playback for signage applications using Epson content playback.

Laser light source with a lifespan of 20,000 hours in normal mode.

Interactive capabilities are available in Ultra Short Throw models, supporting both pen and finger touch functionality for a collaborative experience.

Satyanarayana P, Director of LFP, Visual Products & Robots at Epson India

Satyanarayana P, Director of LFP, Visual Products & Robots at Epson India says “Epson has redesigned its latest products to meet the changing demands of consumers, focusing on improved quality and collaborative features. With our advanced laser projection technology, we are striving to empower educators, presenters, and business professionals across segments. We firmly believe that our continuous innovation and development are helping maximize visual engagement, and these projector models embody our unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch solutions for our valued customers.”

