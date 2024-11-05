Epson to showcase industry defining labeling solutions at Labelexpo India 2024

- Advertisement -

Epson, a global leader in printing technology, will be participating in the country’s most important label & packaging printing exhibition, Labelexpo India 2024 scheduled from November 14-17, 2024, at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida. Epson will be exhibiting its latest innovations in labeling solutions at stand K14, showcasing the new SurePress digital label presses and ColorWorks on-demand Label Printers that enhance efficiency and quality in the label and package printing industry.

Epson will be showcasing the following innovative solutions at its booth:

SurePress UV Inkjet Label Press: Epson will be debuting the new UV inkjet digital label press, the SurePress L-6534VW UV in India. This versatile digital label press which will be on live demo is designed to meet the demands of high-quality label production, offering exceptional print quality and flexibility for a wide range of applications. The SurePress L-6534VW UV digital inkjet label press produces consistent colour and an outstanding finish at speeds of up to 50 meters per minute and is equipped with digital varnish. It supports various substrates and is equipped with advanced color management tools to ensure consistent color accuracy.

Visitors to the Epson booth can also check out the print samples of SurePress L-4733AW, a water-based resin ink digital label printer which can deliver accurate spot colors and gradients required for brand-quality color prime labels and packaging.

Epson’s SurePress Printers offer high quality prints, expanded color gamut, consistency, flexibility, and value for label converters. All Epson SurePress models are Pantone-certified.

Colorworks Color Label Printers: Designed to give flexibility of printing one or thousands of labels at a time, Epson’s ColorWorks CW-C6500A on-demand, high-quality color label solution helps maximize efficiency and reduce obsolete inventory costs. This printer is designed for high-speed production environments and will be also help to achieve lower printing costs without compromising quality.

Labelworks Printers: The compact, easy-to-use label printers, the LW-300 and the LW-1000 are designed to deliver easy to use and high-quality labels for various applications. They are perfect for businesses looking to enhance their branding and operational efficiency. The LW-300 is an intuitive label printer delivering quality while the LW-1000 is ideal for high-volume label printing needs, which offers reliability and advanced features for professional-quality labels.

Mr. Satyajeet Satpathy, Director Sales & Marketing at Epson India

“Epson has always been focused on delivering compact, efficient and energy saving products which deliver amazing output quality. We are taking label printing to a whole new level now. We are excited to introduce our industry defining UV inkjet digital label press the the SurePress L-6534VW UV for the first time in India, along with our other Coloworks and Labelworks label printers,” said Mr. Satyajeet Satpathy, Director of Sales & Marketing, Epson India. “With our innovative lineup, including versatile, high-quality label printers, we aim to empower businesses with enhanced branding capabilities and operational efficiency. At this event, we look forward to connecting with customers seeking diverse labeling solutions, from creative design to high-volume printing capabilities, all while maximizing productivity and minimizing waste.”

