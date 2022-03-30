Epson Ships the latest models of Monna Lisa digital textile printers: ML-64000 and ML-32000

- Advertisement -

Epson announced it had begun shipping the latest models in its series of Monna Lisa digital textile printers. Equipped with 64 and 32 PrecisionCore printheads, the ML-64000 and ML-32000 combine the best of Epson’s world-class inkjet printing and manufacturing technologies to deliver high-quality printing at exceptional speeds to meet the needs of an increasingly competitive and dynamic textile market.

The textile market is now facing growing demands to reduce environmental impacts and improve work environments, and Epson is committed to leveraging its technologies to provide practical printing solutions that meet these needs. “The shift to digital printing and enhanced sustainability is gaining momentum worldwide,” said Kazuomi Okuzono, general manager, Seiko Epson Corporation. “Thanks to the new ML-64000 and ML-32000, Epson will continue to contribute to improved sustainability in the textile industry without compromising on quality or productivity.”

The ML-64000: The ML-64000 reaches a print speed of 774 square meters per hour (600×600 dpi – 2 pass), with 64 PrecisionCore printheads, without compromising on printing quality. The stable operation and unprecedented usability of the ML-64000 are realised due to advanced cleaning mechanisms and automated adjustment functions. The fluff blower system removes fluff from the fabric surface before it enters the printing area, and the ink mist extraction system helps reduce nozzle clogging problems. In the event a nozzle does become clogged, Nozzle Verification Technology (NVT) detects missing dots and adjusts ink delivery to maintain image quality and reduce printing errors. With high-accuracy head alignment technology and automatic calibration by the built-in RGB camera, printhead replacement and calibration can be completed easily. In addition, the Epson Cloud Solution PORT reduces downtime and service calls by allowing quick responses to potential problems, and the operating status of all connected printers can be viewed from PCs or mobile devices, helping to maximize productivity.

The ML-32000: With 32 PrecisionCore printheads, the ML-32000 reaches a typical print speed of 423 square metres per hour (600×600 dpi – 2 pass) and offers the most flexible solution with selectable channels configured to deliver the highest versatility. The 8+8 colour configuration (option) can be loaded with two different types of ink simultaneously (e.g., Acid + Reactive) to increase the fabric types that can be printed and is of particular value when working within a limited space or a tight budget. The ML-32000 is available in 2.4-meter or 3.4-meter print widths.

Epson precision dot technologies reduce banding and graininess, and new stacked printing that randomises the halftone dot pattern to reduce image degradation caused by dot misalignment. Dynamic Alignment Stabiliser (DAS) technology also ensures stable print quality by controlling waveforms on printhead chip for higher dot placement accuracy and more uniform dot density on each pass. Monna Lisa also features symmetrical colour alignment for consistent colour overlap order during high-speed bidirectional printing and new Accurate Belt Position Control (ABPC) technology for precise fabric feeding. The result is optimal quality and speed, with superb reproduction of colour gradations, fi­ne details, and complex geometric patterns.

Epson GENESTA inks are available in Acid, Reactive, Disperse, and Pigment formulations in a degassed vacuum pack. They are ECO PASSPORT certified to meet globally recognised standards for environmentally conscious textile printing. In addition, the Acid ink is bluesign approved, and the Reactive and Pigment inks are GOTS approved by ECOCERT.

Monna Lisa is at the heart of a high-tech Total Solution – a complete and integrated system that provides maximum assistance throughout the production cycle. There is a single supplier for all components.

