Epson retains the No.1 position in the Indian Projector Market for the eighth consecutive year

- Advertisement -

Epson, a global leader in digital imaging and printing solutions, announced its continued leadership and year-on-year market share growth in the Indian projector market. According to the latest data published by Futuresource Consulting for FY23, Epson sold 77,637 projectors out of the overall 172,414 projectors sold in the country during the fiscal year 2023-24. This gave Epson a significant market share of 45.03% in FY2023. Epson has grown its market share by 13.49% in FY2023 from its earlier share of 31.54% in FY2022. Futuresource Consulting are market specialists in visual displays and are accepted as the worldwide projector industry standard.

Epson has been the leader in the Indian projector market since the FY 2016-17. Globally, Epson has been the No. 1 projector brand position for 22 years, with a Global market share of 32.3% in FY 2022-23. Epson remains the market leader in both B2B and B2C categories. Epson attributes its success to its proprietary 3LCD technology which delivers vibrant and true-to-life images with up to 3 times higher colour vibrancy and a higher colour gamut than others. Epson says its projectors have always been renowned for their high-quality performance, innovative features and advanced technology. The most recent projectors elevate the user experience with Laser light source, Ultra Short throw, 3LCD Reflective Laser technology and 4K for state-of-the-art home theatre projectors. Epson says it will continue to focus on developing cutting-edge technologies and solutions to ensure it remains the most preferred projector brand both in India & Worldwide.

Epson’s key segments for projectors include education, corporates, government and home, with each presenting significant growth opportunities. Epson projectors are primarily used in corporate meeting rooms for presentations, for engaging students in classrooms, for large venue and theatre type projections and for an elevated home theatre experience. Demand is being fueled by digital classrooms, hybrid meeting rooms, training rooms, projection mapping, digital art galleries, rental and staging, and home entertainment. The more recent shift towards Laser light source projectors with longer life of upto 30,000 hours is supporting greener and cost-efficient workplaces. In the education sector, digitization and interactive learning are driving projector adoption. Smart features like wireless connectivity and mobile compatibility further enhance appeal, reflecting a trend towards a seamless, convenient multimedia experiences.

Mr. A. K. Harish, Senior General Manager – Visual Products, Epson India

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. A. K. Harish, Senior General Manager – Visual Products, Epson India said, “We are delighted to not just retain the No.1 position in the Indian projector market for FY2023, but to significantly increase our market share as well. We have been the market leaders in India for many years now. Over the years, the projector market has evolved significantly, offering a more advanced user experience along with seamless features. Epson has consistently been at the forefront of this transformation, delivering products that provide vibrant, true-to-life images and a viewing experience that exceeds customer expectations.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Epson

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429