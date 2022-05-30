EPSON RETAINS ITS NO.1 POSITION IN THE INDIAN PROJECTOR MARKET

- Advertisement -

Bangalore, May 30, 2022 – Epson, a world leader in digital imaging and printing solutions announced that it has retained its No. 1 position in the Indian Projector market for FY2021*. According to the latest data published by FutureSource Consulting, Epson had a market share of 25.46% for the period. FutureSource Market Insight Report is accepted as the worldwide projector industry standard.

The projector industry faced tough market conditions brought on by Covid, with supply and demand both affected. Epson however continued to lead across both B2B and B2C segments. According to the report, Epson sold 36,625 projectors out of the overall 143,858 sold in India in FY21, reinforcing its position as the country’s No. 1 projector brand. Due to the prevailing conditions, education and corporate sales saw a significant decline. However, the demand for projectors for home entertainment increased significantly.

FutureSource Consulting, market specialists in visual displays, confirmed that Epson has also been the worldwide market leader for 21 straight years, from calendar year 2001 onwards, with a worldwide market share of 44.1% in the calendar year 2021.

Mr. Harish A K, Senior General Manager – Visual Products, Epson India

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Harish A K, Senior General Manager – Visual Products, Epson India, “We are delighted to retain the No.1 position in the Indian projector market for FY2021. This is our seventh year of leadership in the projector market and is testimony to the faith and trust consumers have in the brand. Epson is constantly refining its projection technologies and has been creating outstanding visual experiences for both business and home consumers. The growing demand for projectors for home entertainment last year was extremely encouraging, and with Covid abating the demand in the educationand corporate segment has picked up too. We expect FY2022 to be a very good year for sales.”

Epson attributes its success to its proprietary 3LCD technology which delivers vibrant and true-to-life images with up to 3 times higher colour brightness and a higher colour gamut. Coupled with high-quality performance, innovative features and technology advancements, Epson’s most recent projectors elevate the user experience with 3LCD Reflective Laser technology and 4K for state-of-the-art home theatre projectors.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson will become carbon negative and eliminate the use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion.https://global.epson.com/

About Epson India

Epson India Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated in the year 2000. Epson products address the needs of homes, businesses, and commercial enterprises as those of consumers with specialized needs in India. With a commitment to providing products and services that surpass people’s expectations, Epson India today has an enviable reputation for quality and value. Headquartered in Bangalore, the company markets and supports Epson Inkjet Printers, Inkjet All-in-Ones, Point of Sale Printers, 3LCD Projectors, Scanners, Large Format Printers, Robots and Dot-Matrix Printers. In all of these categories, Epson is either the No. 1 or No. 2 brand in India and growing fast.https://www.epson.co.in/

