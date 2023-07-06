Epson Redefines Home Entertainment with the Launch of EpiqVision Ultra Laser Projector EH-LS800B

- Advertisement - -

Epson has unveiled its latest home theatre projector, The EpiqVision Ultra Laser Projector EH-LS800B. The new EpiqVision Ultra Laser Projector EH-LS800B offers a stunning 4K HDR viewing experience with up to 150 inches of exceptionally bright, colorful, and sharp projection even in lit environments. Priced at INR 4,12,999, the projector can project an astonishing 80″ image from just 2.3 cm away.

Along with a sleek and modern design, The EpiqVision Ultra Laser Projector EH-LS800B is equipped with proprietary 3-chip 3LCD technology and boasts an incredible 4,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness to deliver true colors. It also includes the Android TV interface with built-in Google Assistant™ and a built-in 2.1 channel sound system from Yamaha.

Designed specifically to meet the growing demand for big-screen entertainment in large as well as compact living rooms, EpiqVision Ultra Laser Projector EH-LS800B aims to provide a more impactful alternative to large-screen televisions for its customers. Its ability to project an enormous image from a very short distance makes it especially ideal for those who are constrained by room size or those who do not want to get into any wiring or mounting requirements.

Key features of the EpiqVision Ultra Laser Projector EH-LS800B:

● Up to 150 Inch image from a short distance.

● Throw Ratio 0.16 (Project from just 2.3cm from the wall).

● High quality (4K PRO-UHD image and sound by Yamaha).

● Built-in Android TV™.

● Easy installation by Epson Setting Assistant apps.

● 2.1 channel sound system by Yamaha.

● Long life of 20000 hours with laser light source.

Mr. Satyanarayana P – Director, Visual Instruments at Epson India

According to Mr. Satyanarayana P – Director, Visual Instruments at Epson India, “The EpiqVision Ultra Laser Projector EH-LS800B, takes the entire projection experience to the next level in terms of convenience, performance and style. It is unobtrusive and can be placed right under a screen or wall, from where it can deliver a massive image. With the new EpiqVision Ultra Laser Projector EH-LS800B, users can seamlessly convert their living rooms into a personalized cinema, thereby relishing a truly immersive visual experience from the comfort of their home.”

The EpiqVision Ultra Laser Projector EH-LS800B has also been awarded an iF Design Award 2023. This highly coveted and prestigious award honors only those designs that have cleared certain selection criteria, such as innovation, functionality, and user experience.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.