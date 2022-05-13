Epson Products Win Prestigious iF Design Award 2022

- Advertisement -

Four Epson product models including printers and projectors were named winners of an iF Design Award 2022. This is one of the world’s most celebrated design awards and is organized by iF Industry Forum Design GmbH of Hannover, Germany.

Founded in 1953, the iF Design Award showcases particularly innovative industrial product designs. The selection criteria range from consideration of practicality and workmanship to innovativeness, sustainability, functionality, usability, safety, aesthetics, and universal design. This year, a jury panel made up of 132 design experts from around the world examined some 11,000 entries from 57 countries and regions.

Award-Winning Designs

SD-10 Spectrophotometer

The SD-10 is a highly accurate, compact, and affordable spectrophotometer equipped with a MEMS Fabry-Perot tunable filter developed by Epson. You can use it to digitize color matching, a conventionally time-consuming part of printing done manually, and link it with a smartphone or cloud service to centrally manage color information for smoother printing process. Pocket-sized and portable, it allows you to measure colors anytime, anywhere.

Key design features

The form is simple, with all unnecessary elements eliminated, to maximize portability and operability. Great attention was paid to the finishing of details, and the color and texture lend an aura of quality as an optical instrument.

Monna Lisa ML-64000 Digital Textile Printer

This is Epson’s first large textile printer to meet high-brand quality needs. It can directly print on fabrics up to 1.8 m wide. Its size (2.4 m [H] x 6 m [W]) evokes building pillars and beams with a more robust look. A large center window affords a view of the textiles being printed. This product helps enable the textile printing industry to shift from analog to digital technology and reduce environmental impacts.

Key design features

The body is gray, a color that conjures a sense of robustness befitting use in production and that helps hide stains and grime. The color scheme is distinctive, with the Epson corporate color serving as an accent.

EH-LS11000W & EH-LS12000B Home Projectors

These are high-end home projectors equipped with a new laser light source. They deliver real 4K image quality so that users who don’t have a home theater environment can enjoy a sharp, bright, compelling home cinema experience even in a well-lit living room.

Key design features

The design, well-balanced and symmetrical, is exceptionally simple and clean in appearance. This allows the projectors to blend beautifully into the living environment. Whereas the form has a solid feel, the area around the lens has a sculpted form, giving an impression of power as a high-performance model. To give customers a feeling of satisfaction at owning a high-end model, a metallic finish was deposited on the ring encircling the lens, and the finish of the housing was improved by giving it a slightly grainy texture.

ELPWP10 & ELPWP20 presentation system

These wireless presentation systems transmit PC screen content to almost any display. You can easily send video to your display device by connecting a transmitter to your PC and clicking an icon on the screen. In addition, you can display the screen from up to four devices simultaneously, enhancing communication, creativity, and collaboration during meetings and workshops.

Key design features

The rounded form invites touching and a gradated LED suggests the spread of radio waves. This design was adopted to lower the psychological barriers for first-time users.

