Epson Launches New Robot Series and Software at Automation Expo Mumbai 2026

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Epson, the world’s leading manufacturer of SCARA robots, unveiled its next-generation industrial robotics portfolio at Automation Expo Mumbai 2026. Epson has introduced the new CX-A Series high-end 6-axis robots, LS-C Series SCARA robots, and the RC+ 8.0 robot programming software, while showcasing its SafeSense advanced safety technology.

Designed to address a wide range of manufacturing applications, including pick-and-place, precision assembly, parts transfer and material handling, Epson’s latest robotics solutions combine speed, precision and flexibility. Building on its existing industrial robotics portfolio, which includes the 6-axis C-Series (4 kg to 12 kg payloads) and SCARA T-Series and LS-Series robots (3 kg to 20 kg payloads), Epson is further expanding its automation offerings with the introduction of the new-generation CX-A Series and LS-C Series. This broader portfolio enables manufacturers across industries to achieve greater productivity, flexibility and operational efficiency.

The CX-A Series delivers advanced 6-axis performance for complex tasks, while the LS-C Series offers faster cycle times and enhanced productivity in a compact SCARA platform. Complementing the hardware is Epson’s new RC+ 8.0 software, which provides a single, integrated environment for robot programming, simulation and system management, enabling simpler and faster automation deployment. Epson is also showcasing its SafeSense technology, enabling safer robot-human collaboration in industrial environments.

Backed by over 40 years of expertise in industrial robotics and more than 200,000 robotic arms delivered worldwide, Epson continues to help businesses improve productivity, efficiency and operational excellence.

Key Highlights of Epson’s Latest Robotics Portfolio

CX-A Series 6-Axis Robots

Payload Capacity: Up to 07 kg

Reach: Up to 900 mm

Variants: IP67 / Cleanroom / ESD

Ideal Applications: Precision assembly, material handling, machine tending

LS-C Series SCARA Robots

Payload Capacity: Up to 50 kg

Reach: Up to 1000 mm

Cycle Time: As fast as 0.298 seconds

Ideal Applications: Pick-and-place, parts transfer, assembly

RC+ 8.0 Robot Programming Software

Integrated Environment: Robot programming, simulation and system management

Key Capability: Enables simpler and faster automation deployment

Compatibility: Supports integration with Visual Studio and C++ development environment

Higher efficiency features for Programming, Simulator, Diagnostics, OPC UA, GUI Builder, Safety Function)

Co-creation features for Library Builder, RC+ Extension

SafeSense Technology

Enables safer robot-human collaboration

Supports reduced safety fencing requirements (where applicable)

Enhances operational flexibility and productivity

Safety Features: Safety Limited Speed (SLS) & Safety Limited Position (SLP)

Mr. Siva Kumar, Sr. General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Epson India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Siva Kumar, Sr. General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Epson India said, “India is rapidly emerging as a global manufacturing hub, and automation will play a pivotal role in shaping its future. With our new industrial robot lineup and RC+ 8.0 platform, Epson is delivering the speed, precision and intelligence manufacturers need to compete in an increasingly dynamic marketplace. We remain committed to enabling businesses to accelerate automation adoption and build smarter, more agile and globally competitive manufacturing operations.”

Visitors to Automation Expo Mumbai 2026 can experience live demonstrations of Epson’s latest manufacturing automation solutions and engage with Epson specialists to explore how these solutions can transform their operations.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Epson

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