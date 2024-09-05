Epson Launches new EcoTank Printer Marketing Campaign focused on Low cost, Hassle-Free Colour Printing

- Advertisement -

Epson, a world leader in digital imaging and printing solutions, has announced the launch of its latest campaign for EcoTank Printers featuring their brand ambassador, Rashmika Mandanna. The new campaign is focused on the core promise of hassle-free colour printing at a very low cost. With the coining of a unique and catchy new punchline – “Totally Printabulous”, Epson is hoping to strike a chord with a diverse set of audiences. This includes students who use printers to create vibrant school projects, corporates who use printers for must-have office documents and photocopy shops who use printers for day-to-day job work. Epson is actively trying to promote the concept of low cost, worry free colour printing, with prints from its EcoTank printers starting from just 9 paise black and 33 paise colour.

In FY23 Epson maintained its leadership position in the Inkjet Printer market with a 40.69% market share. This growth was driven by increasing adoption of EcoTank printers as consumers appreciate the benefit of economical, high yield, hassle free printing vis a vis legacy cartridge-based printer. Epson’s Heat Free Printing technology, a revolutionary technology which helps consume less power, thereby reducing the impact on the environment has also been an important selling point among consumers who are concerned about sustainability. With the widest range of Inktank printers available in the market (47 models), Epson is hoping to continue to grow sales and market share in the printer market.

Epson EcoTank Printers key features:

High-Quality Colour Printing: High-resolution color prints with a remarkable resolution of up to 5760 dpi.

High-resolution color prints with a remarkable resolution of up to 5760 dpi. Low-Cost Printing: Prints starting from just 9 paise Black and 33 paise Color.

Prints starting from just 9 paise Black and 33 paise Color. High Print Yield for hassle free printing: High Page Yield of up to 4,500 pages (Black) and 7500 pages Colour (CMY) with each set of refill ink bottles.

High Page Yield of up to 4,500 pages (Black) and 7500 pages Colour (CMY) with each set of refill ink bottles. Easy Connectivity: WiFi, LAN, and USB for seamless connectivity.

WiFi, LAN, and USB for seamless connectivity. Heat free technology: A revolutionary technology that helps consume less power, as compared to Laser printers, thereby saving money and the environment.

A revolutionary technology that helps consume less power, as compared to Laser printers, thereby saving money and the environment. Warranty: Up to 1 year or 50,000 prints for worry free printing.

Up to 1 year or 50,000 prints for worry free printing. Service: Wide service network of 427 service center across 336 cities in India.

Mr. Siva Kumar, Senior General Manager-IJP, Epson India

Mr. Siva Kumar, Senior General Manager-IJP, Epson India said, “Epson are the pioneers of Inktank printing technology. We introduced the technology in 2011, and since then we have sold over 95.31 Million EcoTank printers around the world and over 7 Million EcoTank printers in India. EcoTank has been India’s best selling InkTank printer since its launch, 13 years ago. We want to build further on this success and with this in mind, our new marketing campaign brings to life the exceptional qualities of Epson EcoTank printers in a youthful, engaging, and impactful way. The aim is to communicate that printing, especially in colour, can be impactful, hassle-free, low cost and fun. It doesn’t matter whether you use it for Home, Office, or Commercial printing, Epson’s EcoTank printers are perfect for everyone.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Epson

