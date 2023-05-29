Epson Launches Back-to-School Ad Campaign Showcasing the Power of Epson EcoTank Printers

- Advertisement - -

Epson has launched its back-to-school digital campaign which is timed to coincide with the re-opening of schools across the country. The campaign aims to showcase how going back to school is an event for both parents and kids and how an Epson EcoTank printer can make a significant difference to a child during their academic year.

Conceptualized by Epson’s digital marketing agency Langoor in partnership with Magic Bus Films. The film captures the mixed emotions of parents and the challenges they could face when they send their kids back to school after the holidays. Epson has captured the essence of this familiar scenario in their campaign. The campaign subtly incorporates humor to highlight the inherent struggles and tantrums children may have about going back to school, while also demonstrating how an Epson EcoTank printer can turn things around.

Mr. TushadTalati, Director – Brand & Communications, Epson India

Speaking on the idea behind the campaign, Mr. TushadTalati, Director – Brand & Communications, Epson India said, “The start of the school year is an exciting time filled for both parents and children. We wanted to interestingly showcase how investing in an Epson EcoTank printer can make a huge difference during the academic year for not just children, but parents too. Slightly over the top, but still relatable and totally believable, the angst of the protagonists is sweetly captured in this film.”

The campaign, led by the web film, will have an integrated approach across social media platforms.

