Epson Introduces the EH-LS9000B 4K Home Theatre Projector for the Ultimate Cinema Experience

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Epson India, a leader in digital imaging and projection technology, announced the launch of its latest Pro Home projector, the EH-LS9000B, further strengthening its premium home entertainment portfolio in India. Designed for home theatre enthusiasts, the projector combines real 4K resolution with advanced laser light source technology to deliver a superior cinematic experience at home.

With the growing demand for immersive, large-screen entertainment, Epson continues to expand its projection lineup with solutions that offer high performance, reliability, and ease of use. The Epson EH-LS9000B home theatre projector is designed for modern home theatres, delivering a larger-than-life viewing experience for movies, streaming content and sports.

Key Highlights of the EH-LS9000B

The Epson EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Projector is designed to deliver a true big-screen home cinema experience, combining Epson’s core projection technologies with reliable performance and flexible installation. Its key features includes:

Exceptional Picture Quality

Powered by Epson’s advanced 3LCD laser technology, the EH-LS9000B delivers bright, vibrant and true-to-life visuals with exceptional clarity and colour accuracy. With up to 2,200 lumens of brightness and a long-lasting laser light source of up to 20,000 hours*, it ensures consistently exceptional picture quality with minimal maintenance and years of uninterrupted home entertainment.

A More Immersive Experience

The Epson EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Projector is designed to deliver a truly immersive big-screen experience at home, with projection up to 762 cms (300 inches). Whether it’s movies, sports or streaming, it brings content to life on a scale that feels larger than life, while still being easy to set up in any home theatre environment.

Smart and Easy Integration

Built for modern connected homes, The Epson EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Projector integrates seamlessly with smart home and AV control systems through IP control support. It also operates at noise levels as low as 22 dB (Eco mode), ensuring a quiet, distraction-free viewing experience that keeps the focus on the content.

Key Specifications at a Glance

Resolution: Real 4K (3820 x 2160)

Brightness: 2,200 lumens

Contrast Ratio: Over 2,500,000:1

Light Source: Laser

Screen Size: Upto 762 cms [300 inches]

Interfaces: HDMI (eARC/ARC), RS-232C, Trigger Out

Warranty: 3 years or 20,000 hours whichever comes first

MRP: ₹369,999

Mr. Harish AK, Senior General Manager, Epson India

Mr. Harish AK, Senior General Manager, Epson India said,“At Epson, we are focused on redefining home entertainment by enabling truly immersive, big-screen experiences within the home. The Epson EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Projector is another step in that direction, reflecting our continued focus on innovation and excellence in projection. We will continue to push the boundaries of home cinema to deliver more elevated and engaging viewing experiences.”

This marks another step in Epson’s journey to elevate home entertainment beyond conventional viewing. Epson’s focus remains on creating more immersive, cinematic experiences within the home.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Epson

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