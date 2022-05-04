Epson Introduces New Document Scanner with Built-In Networking Connectivity for  Paper-Intensive Businesses

- Advertisement -

Epson, a world leader in digital and printing solutions, today announced the launch of its WorkForce DS-790WN Wireless Network Color Document Scanner. Whether in the office or remote, work is becoming more dispersed, increasing the demand for networking technologies, like wireless document scanning solutions, to enhance collaborative productivity in fast-paced business environments. The WorkForce DS-790WN is designed for reliability and ease of use and delivers high-quality scans at fast speeds so businesses can manage documents with confidence. The WorkForce DS-790WN is well-suited to a wide range of segments including government, service bureaus, higher education, banking, and healthcare.

The WorkForce DS-790WN produces high-quality scans at speeds of up to 45ppm/90ipm, has a max daily duty cycle of up to 7,000 sheets, one-pass duplex scanning, and a high-volume 100-page ADF that can take business and ID cards as well as sheets up to 8.5 by 240 inches. It has a 4.3” color LCD touchscreen and built-in LAN and wireless connectivity to easily access multiple scan jobs. Or one can scan to a USB drive, e-mail, network or cloud storage services, such as Dropbox®, Evernote®, and Google Drive™ without the need for a computer. Individual user authentication via the touchscreen or an optional card reader provides access to personal usage records and custom scan settings to ensure hassle-free scanning.

According to Mr. S Prabagaran, Senior General Manager at Epson India “In many organizations, the demand for efficient document management with seamless integration into diverse workflows continues to grow, and the need for network scanners has become extremely prevalent. The WorkForce DS-790WN scanner is ideally suited to meet the needs of such organizations”.

Key Features:

Advanced authentication features: Prevent unauthorised access to the scanner or use of unauthorised features with a range of authentication methods, including ID cards (card reader not included), login credentials or pin codes.

ScanWay – standalone scanning: Route scanned documents directly to the right destination using the 10.9cm colour touchscreen without the need to connect to a PC. Scan directly to network and cloud folders, email addresses, or USB memory stick.

Connectivity: The WorkForce DS-790WN offers a variety of connectivity options, such as USB 3.0, Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct and Gigabit ethernet. In addition, it supports multiple platforms, including Windows, Mac OS, iOS, Android, Chromebook and Citrix. Also, can Scan from a phone or tablet using the Epson Smart Panel app.

Reliability: With a 7000 pages-per-day duty cycle and inbuilt sensors for paper jams, double-feeding, and dirt-on-glass detection, all documents are kept safe and scanned to the highest quality.

With seamless compatibility and most existing document management systems, WorkForce DS-790WN contains integrated TWAIN and ISIS® drivers and offers OCR software to effortlessly produce searchable PDFs and customisable Office documents, making it compatible with most existing document management systems. 3 Users can also scan using mobile devices by downloading the Epson Smart Panel® app8 for iOS® or Android™.

Price and Availability:

Priced at Rs.72,999 the Epson WorkForce DS-790WN Network Scanner comes with a 1 year onsite warranty and will be available from authorized Epson dealers.

