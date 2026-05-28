Epson India Showcases Immersive Projection Experience at AV-ICN Expo 2026

- Advertisement -





Epson, a global leader in digital imaging and projection technology, is showcasing its advanced large venue projection solutions at AV-ICN Expo 2026, taking place from May 28–30 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), Mumbai.

At Stall 3B11, Epson is presenting a large-scale immersive projection experience that highlights the power and versatility of its high-brightness laser projectors for professional AV and experiential indoor and outdoor applications.

Epson Showcase Highlights: Immersive Projection Experience

At the expo, Epson has created a fully immersive environment featuring seamless projection mapping inside an enclosed space across four walls, the floor, and a centrally positioned pillar projected from all sides. This projection mapping is powered by 12 units of Epson EB-PU2220B 20,000 lumen 3LCD laser projectors with 4K Enhancement technology, delivering bright, sharp, and vibrant visuals even in demanding large venue environments.

This solution will demonstrate the immersive visual storytelling capabilities of Epson’s projection technology and how it can transform entertainment venues, museums, exhibitions, live events, visitor attractions, and corporate spaces.

Key Features of Epson High Brightness Projectors:

Up to 30,000-lumen high brightness output

4K Enhancement for exceptional image clarity

Advanced 3LCD technology for rich and accurate colours

Compact and lightweight design for flexible installation

Reliable laser light source for continuous operation

Compatibility with interchangeable lenses for diverse applications

Mr. Harish AK, Senior General Manager, Epson India

“Through this immersive installation, we are showcasing how Epson’s latest large venue laser projectors can create impactful visual experiences with exceptional brightness, image quality, and creative flexibility. Epson remains focused on delivering reliable, high-performance projection solutions for immersive environments across entertainment, exhibitions, museums, live events, and corporate spaces,” said Mr. Harish AK, Senior General Manager, Epson India.

Exhibition Details

Event: AV-ICN Expo 2026

Dates: May 28–30, 2026

Venue: Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), Mumbai

Location: Stall 3B11

Timings: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Epson

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 115