Epson India is poised to lead India’s digital printing revolution with innovative, efficient, and sustainable solutions

Epson India, established in 2000 and headquartered in Bangalore, delivers cutting-edge printing, projection, and imaging solutions. Catering to homes, businesses, and enterprises, Epson leads the market with innovation, reliability, and superior value across multiple product categories.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Ramprasad S M, Sales Head for Industrial Inkjet Products, Epson India Pvt. Ltd. shares insights on Epson’s latest innovations, market trends, and the growing role of digital printing in India.

Can you tell us about the key highlights of Epson’s participation in Printpack?

At Printpack, we are showcasing our latest label printing solution, the recently launched SurePress L-6534VW. This model has been successfully entering the Indian market and is designed to revolutionize label printing. The uniqueness of this model lies in its ability to print CMYK, white, and embellishments using varnish in a single pass. Traditionally, this process involves multiple steps—first printing using flexo or offset and then adding embellishments separately. With the SurePress L-6534VW, we have simplified the process, ensuring high-quality prints with efficiency.

How does the SurePress L-6534VW perform in terms of speed and productivity?

One of the most significant advantages of this machine is its speed without any compromise on quality. It runs CMYK jobs at 50 meters per minute, white jobs at 30 meters per minute, and varnish plus white plus CMYK at 14 meters per minute. Additionally, it produces value-added labels at an impressive speed of 15 meters per minute. This ensures that businesses can meet high demands efficiently while maintaining superior print quality.

What are some unique technological features of this model?

The SurePress L-6534VW is a highly integrated machine with several advanced features. It includes an in-line corona treatment, which eliminates the need for separate processing outside the machine. It also features LED pinning technology, ensuring the ink is semi-cured and deposited precisely to retain the dot shape. This improves accuracy and enhances quality, particularly for micro-font prints. Additionally, the machine comes with a web cleaner and ionizer, further ensuring print precision.

Another standout feature is the use of Epson’s PrecisionCore printhead technology, which is among the highest standards available for industrial printing. The machine operates with a six-channel system—CMYK, varnish, and white—utilizing 11 head chips per line, totaling 66 head chips. This design significantly enhances productivity and efficiency.

How does this machine contribute to better color management and standardization?

The SurePress L-6534VW is a G7-certified UV press, which ensures industry-standard color calibration and consistency. This is the only UV press available with this certification, making it an excellent choice for businesses seeking high-quality, standardized outputs. The positive response we’ve received at Printpack highlights how well the machine meets industry demands.

How has the response been from potential customers at Printpack?

The response has been phenomenal. Label converters are particularly interested, but what’s exciting is that commercial printers are also keen on exploring this technology to expand their business offerings. This exhibition provides great exposure, and we anticipate closing several sales post-event. Many customers are in advanced stages of decision-making, and we are confident about the impact this machine will have on the industry.

How do you see the future of the printing and packaging industry in India?

The packaging segment is one of the fastest-growing areas in printing. With the increasing demand for FMCG, pharmaceuticals, beauty, and cosmetics, the need for high-quality packaging and labeling is rising. Packaging consumption is non-seasonal, making it a stable and expanding market. Furthermore, there is a strong shift towards automation and digitalization as businesses look for more efficient solutions.

What role does automation play in the printing industry today?

Automation is becoming crucial due to the declining availability of skilled labor for conventional printing methods. In traditional setups, color mixing and screen processing required specialized skills. Today, younger generations are more inclined towards learning software and digital operations. The SurePress L-6534VW aligns perfectly with this shift, as it is more software-driven than mechanically dependent.

Additionally, businesses are prioritizing environmentally friendly solutions. Conventional printing involves significant chemical usage and waste generation. Digital printing, on the other hand, minimizes these concerns by reducing chemical waste and eliminating water usage. This makes digital printing a sustainable and future-ready solution.

How does traceability in packaging impact the industry?

Traceability is becoming a key requirement in sectors like FMCG, electronics, and industrial products. Businesses want to track their products in real time, ensuring better monitoring and quality control. Variable data printing, enabled by digital technology, allows for unique SKUs and real-time product tracking. This not only helps businesses manage their inventory but also provides valuable insights into consumer behavior, ultimately improving marketing strategies and operational efficiency.

What is the significance of exhibitions like Printpack for the industry?

Events like Printpack serve as an excellent platform for knowledge exchange. While showcasing our products is important, these exhibitions also help industry professionals stay updated on the latest trends and future directions. It’s a two-way learning experience—customers share their innovative ideas and challenges with us, and we explore ways to support them through our solutions. These interactions are invaluable in driving innovation and enhancing business growth.

Any final thoughts on Epson’s future in the Indian printing market?

Epson is committed to driving the next phase of digital printing in India. With increasing demand for automation, sustainability, and efficiency, we believe our solutions are well-positioned to support businesses in this transformation. The enthusiasm we have seen at Printpack reassures us that we are moving in the right direction. We look forward to continued engagement with the industry and bringing more innovative solutions to the market.

