Epson India Expands EcoTank Portfolio with Nine New Printers

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Epson India, a global leader in digital imaging and printing solutions, announced the launch of fifteen new EcoTank printers, further strengthening its EcoTank portfolio in India.

The new Epson EcoTank range is designed for diverse applications and incorporates key improvements across performance, durability, and ease of use. The enhancements include a further compact size, faster print speeds, higher ink yields, a user-replaceable Maintenance Box for simplified upkeep, and enhanced warranty coverage, helping customers improve productivity and reduce overall operating costs.

Epson is India’s No.1 inkjet printer brand*, having sold over 8 million inkjet printers in the country since launch. In FY25 alone, the company sold more than 1 million EcoTank printers, reflecting the strong and growing demand for its printers among home users, students, corporates, businesses and more.

Key Highlights

New Models – L1350, L3310, L3311, L3312, L3313, L3315, L3316, L3350, L3351, L3352, L3355, L3356, L3360, L3366 and L5390

Refreshed compact design

Print speeds up to 11 ipm (black) and 6 ipm (colour)

Black ink yield up to 4,700 pages; colour yield up to 7,500 pages

User-replaceable Maintenance Box with yield up to 35,000 sheets

Enhanced warranty of up to 1 year or 50,000 pages which ever is earlier

1.44-inch colour LCD display on L3360 and L5390

Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) and Ethernet connectivity in L5390

MRP range: ₹13,999 to ₹24,999

Mr. Siva Kumar, Senior General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Epson India

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Siva Kumar, Senior General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Epson India said, “As India’s No.1 inkjet printer brand, we remain committed to delivering innovative printing solutions that offer greater value to our customers. The new Epson EcoTank range incorporates further improvements in performance, reliability, and ease of use, helping users enhance productivity while keeping operating costs low. Crossing one million EcoTank units sold in FY25 is a testament to the trust customers place in Epson and our continued focus on innovation.”

The launch further strengthens Epson’s commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and high-value printing solutions for customers across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Epson

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