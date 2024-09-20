Epson India Drives Innovation, Meeting Evolving Market Needs and Customer Expectations

- Advertisement -

Epson India has established itself as a trusted leader, delivering exceptional solutions tailored to the varied needs of homes, businesses, and enterprises. Renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and value, the company continues to shape the industry with cutting-edge technology. In an exclusive interview with NCN Magazine, Mr. Satyajeet Satpathy, Sales and Marketing Head of Epson India, shares valuable insights into the company’s latest innovations, emerging market trends, and future strategies.

What solutions is Epson showcasing at Infocomm to drive market growth?

Participating in Infocomm is always a privilege, as it serves as a gateway to the AV industry, showcasing the latest technological advancements. This year, the event has been organized to international standards, attracting a global audience eager to explore cutting-edge solutions. Customer expectations and requirements are constantly evolving, and the AV industry continues to innovate in response.

At Epson India, we are presenting our latest offerings, particularly in the home entertainment segment, which has seen significant growth post-COVID. Notably, we introduced our true 4K projector for home use, as well as a business-focused 4K projector with an impressive brightness range of 10,000-20,000 ANSI lumens and an outstanding 5 million:1 contrast ratio. Additionally, we are highlighting advancements in edge blending and retail signage applications, both of which are experiencing a surge in demand. In the education sector, our ultra-short-throw projectors cater to the growing need for modern classroom solutions, ensuring we meet diverse customer requirements effectively.

How do you see the Indian consumer evolving?

Contrary to the perception that the projector market is in decline, it has actually rebounded post-COVID. While the market experienced a temporary setback during the pandemic, it is now witnessing growth across sectors such as retail, education, corporate meeting rooms, and especially in the booming home entertainment segment.

In what ways do you believe AI will transform your market?

AI has vast potential, and we are currently exploring its implementation in projection systems and business applications. While it’s still early days, our R&D team is actively working on how AI can enhance customer experiences by simplifying product usage. Over time, AI will become integrated into many of our offerings, driving efficiency and innovation.

How do you prioritize and manage relationships with your partners?

We collaborate with a wide range of partners, including resellers, corporate dealers, and AV integrators, each serving distinct needs across various applications. At this show, we are focusing on AV integrators who provide customized solutions to customers. As customer expectations evolve, it’s essential for our partners to deliver not just products, but comprehensive solutions across sectors like home entertainment, retail, education, and corporate environments. To support this, we offer extensive training and awareness programs for our AV partners, who act as vital intermediaries between our brand and end customers, ensuring that we meet the diverse needs of the market.

Do you have a message for viewers and partners?

The AV industry is vast, with expanding applications and increasing customer expectations. As customers increasingly seek AI-driven solutions, it is essential to stay attuned to their evolving needs. Stay focused, engage deeply with your customers, and remember that solutions are always within reach. Wishing you all the best in meeting these exciting challenges!

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Epson

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 256