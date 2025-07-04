Epson Inaugurates India’s First Ink Tank Printer Manufacturing Facility

- Advertisement -

In a significant development for Epson globally and in India, Seiko Epson Corporationinaugurated its first ink tank printer manufacturing facility in India, located in Chennai. The new plant has been established in collaboration with RIKUN, Epson’s manufacturing partner, and marks a significant step in Epson’s commitment to local production and sustainable innovation.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Mr. Junkichi Yoshida, Global President of Seiko Epson Corporation, who expressed his deep appreciation to the teams at Epson India, RIKUN, and Seiko Epson Corporation for turning this vision into reality. “This is a historic occasion for Epson,” said Mr. Yoshida. “India is crucial to our growth and offers immense opportunity for innovation and leadership, with its fast-growing economy, youthful population, and digital progress.”

The Chennai facility is Epson’s first manufacturing investment in India and is scheduled to commence operations in October 2025. It will initially focus on the production of Epson’s flagship EcoTank printers, which have redefined the printing landscape by offering a high-capacity, cartridge-free printing solution that is cost-effective and which reduces the impact on the environment. To date, over 8 million EcoTank printers have been sold in India, contributing to a global total of over 100 million EcoTank printers sold since launch. Epson is the No. 1 Inkjet Printer brand in India by market share.

Mr. Samba Moorthy, President of Epson India, reflected on the importance of the new Epson EcoTank printer manufacturing facility for the Indian market, saying, “This new facility is a milestone in Epson India’s journey and a clear demonstration of our long-term commitment to growth and innovation. By manufacturing locally, we are strengthening our ability to serve Indian consumers with greater agility and contributing to the larger goal of building a self-reliant, sustainable manufacturing ecosystem in India.”

Mr. Yoshida emphasized that this move aligns with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and reflects Epson’s broader objective to localize production, enhance supply chain agility, and contribute meaningfully to India’s economic development.

“Epson is not just a printing company — we are a technology company with deep expertise in precision engineering, imaging, and robotics,” said Mr. Yoshida. “At the heart of our work is innovation that matters and a strong commitment to sustainability. We strive to build a better future through compact, precise and energy-efficient solutions.”

Looking ahead, Epson aims to strengthen its presence in India — not only by expanding market reach, but by investing in people, innovation, and long-term technological leadership.

Mr. Yoshida concluded with a message of optimism and purpose: “At Epson, we believe in the power of vision — not just to imagine a better future, but to build it with purpose, innovation, and responsibility. Our new manufacturing facility In India embodies this vision.”

