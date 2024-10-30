Epson High-Capacity Ink Tank Inkjet Printers Surpass 100 million Units in Cumulative Global Sales

- Advertisement -

Seiko Epson Corporation launched its first high-capacity ink tank inkjet printer the Epson EcoTank in October 2010 in Indonesia. Shortly after, in 2011, EcoTank printers were launched in India. Currently, these printers are being sold in about 170 countries and regions. The cumulative global sales of Epson’s high-capacity ink tank printers have now surpassed 100 million units. In India a total of 7.75 million units have been sold to date.

Epson’s high-capacity ink tank printers were developed in response to the needs in emerging economies and driven by innovation that goes beyond conventional design and sales methods. Since their launch, Epson has transformed the printer business model and established itself as a leader in the high-capacity ink tank printer market.

High-capacity ink tank printers account for approximately 45% of the units shipped in the office and home inkjet printer market. Epson continues to maintain the No. 1 global and India market share in high-capacity ink tank printers, thanks to its extensive lineup and brand recognition. This success is due to widespread customer approval of the features of Epson’s EcoTank printers. Customers not only appreciate the lower printing costs and less frequent ink cartridge replacements, but also, with the rise in environmental awareness in recent years, they value the fact that these printers generate less waste and use fewer resources for consumables and other items.

Mr. Yoichi Yamada, Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer (P Office & Home Operations Division) at Epson says, “First of all, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has purchased our high-capacity EcoTank printers. High-capacity ink tank printers are significantly different from conventional cartridge models in terms of design and sales, so we faced many challenges in creating them. However, with the desire to allow customers to print without hesitation, all involved parties came together and decided to launch the product. Now, the values of EcoTank printers – low printing costs, minimal hassle with ink replacement, and low environmental impact – have led to their widespread acceptance around the world for use in everything from business to children’s learning. Going forward, we will continue to pursue and deliver the unique value that only Epson can provide through printing.”

Mr. Satyajeet Satpathy, Director Sales & Marketing at Epson India

According to Mr. Satyajeet Satpathy, Director Sales & Marketing at Epson India – “Epson has been a pioneer and consistent leader in the Inkjet printer market and this achievement is a crucial milestone for us. It testifies to the immense trust consumers have in our EcoTank printers in India and around the world. Our deep understanding of the Indian consumers requirements has led to the immense success of our EcoTank printers in the country, with consumers from the home, office & commercial segments buying into the low cost, high quality, printing promise that we offer.”

