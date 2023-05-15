Epson EpiqVision CO-FH02 Home Theatre Projector with Built-in Android TV & Speaker

- Advertisement - -

Epson, a world leader in digital imaging and printing solutions, has unveiled its latest full HD home theatre projector – The Epson EpiqVision CO-FH02. The new home theatre projector is versatile yet affordable and is available for just ₹86,999. The Epson EpiqVision CO-FH02 home theatre projector comes with built-in Android TV and speaker. The projector is being launched with an inaugural bundle offer of a 1-year Membership/Subscription of 6 popular OTT platforms¹ (Disney-Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv, Zee5, Discovery+ and ShemarooMe) worth ₹5,844. It is available to purchase at Epson Pro Cinema Partners and online.

The Epson EpiqVision CO-FH02 – Full HD projector, is compact and has a simple, and clean design, enabling its user to have a big screen experience anywhere. The viewer can get an impressive image size of up to 762 cm (300 inches) display and can stream their favourite sports or movies with the built-in Android TV. It is simple to set up and the 3,000 lumens of brightness provide clear, bright, and brilliant images. The projector is a long-lasting home entertainment solution with a lamp that can provide up to 18 years worth of entertainment.

Features:

Affordable / Economical home theatre projector

High Brightness of 3,000 Lumens

Full HD – 1080P

3LCD technology

Android TV

In-built speaker

Simple and clean design

Compact and easy to carry

Mr Satyanarayana, Director of LFP, Visual Products & Robots at Epson India.

“With the launch of the Epson EpiqVision CO-FH02 – our flagship entry-level home theatre projector, we aim to significantly expand the market and reach more homes looking for a big screen full-HD home entertainment experience at an affordable price. Equipped with built-in speakers and Android TV, the projector will deliver an epic entertainment experience for families and their friends. The limited period inaugural offer of a bundled 1-year subscription of 6 popular OTT platforms¹ worth INR.5,844¹ is an add-on benefit for those looking to enhance their entertainment experience at home,” said Mr Satyanarayana, Director of LFP, Visual Products & Robots at Epson India.

