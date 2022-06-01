Epson enhances the big screen experience at home with a newly launched 4K laser projector, the EH-LS12000B

- Advertisement -

Epson unveiled its new high end 4K laser home theater projector, the EH-LS12000B. The new projector promises to redefine the home cinema experience with an immersive big screen experience and is ideal for film enthusiasts, those who enjoy streaming shows and watching live sports. Featuring Epson’s laser light source, and a new 4K image processing chip delivering 4K resolution, this projector offers high brightness, high image quality and flexibility with a range of features. Priced at INR 599,999, the EH-LS12000B promises the ultimate larger-than-life cinematic experience at home.

Fans of the big screen will revel in the powerful projector’s impressive display. A combination of high-end technologies come together to deliver exceptional image quality with a high 2,500,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, 4K resolution (8.3mil pixels), HDR10+ support, 3LCD and a laser light-source. With powered lens shift and zoom lens it’s easy to achieve an accurate display.

With Epson’s 3LCD technology the users can enjoy vivid colours, thanks to an equally high White and Colour Light Output of 2,700 lumens on the EH-LS12000B. HDR10+ support reveals extra detail and depth for natural yet richer colours. Detail in the shadows is defined with the high contrast ratio of 2,5000,000:1 delivering deep blacks. With 4K Frame interpolation, 4K Super Resolution and scene adaptive gamma correction/auto contrast enhancement, the ultimate home-cinema experience is simple to achieve.

The long-lasting laser light source in the EH-LS12000B not only provides lower energy consumption but delivers home entertainment for up to 10 years¹.

The projector is easy to set up and install thanks to motorised optics including a powered 2.1x optical zoom, powered focus and powered lens shift of ±96.3% vertical and ±47.1% horizontal. Watching content in the right aspect ratio is made simple by being able to store your ten favourite formats. The projectors are also compatible with Calman colour calibration software.

“With the increasing consumption of content at home, the EH-LS12000U is ideal for serious enthusiasts who are looking to take their viewing experience to a previously unimagined level. More households now have dedicated home cinema rooms, or spaces large enough to enjoy the big screen cinema experience that this projector can deliver” said Mr. Harish A K – Senior General Manager – Visual Products, Epson India.

