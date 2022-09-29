Epson Defines Its Corporate Purpose

- Advertisement - -

The efficient, compact, and precise innovation that Epson has pursued goes beyond technology. It encompasses a philosophy for eliminating waste, reducing dimensions, and increasing precision, an approach that can create even greater social value.

The corporate purpose cannot be realized by Epson employees alone. Our customers, partners, and society must empathize with and share our purpose. Epson seeks to contribute to environmental conservation and cultural development and to enrich lives and create a better world.

Epson global president Mr. Yasunori Ogawa said, “We at Epson marked our 80th year in business in May of this year. We have always exercised creativity and challenged ourselves to deliver products and services that exceed the expectations of our customers by drawing on the efficient, compact, and precise technologies we have developed since the company was founded. We will continue to adhere to Epson’s unique philosophy of efficient, compact, and precise innovation, take advantage of the tremendous value that those innovations yield to overcome global environmental problems and other societal issues, and work together to create a better planet and enrich people’s lives.”

Epson intends to continue to collaborate with its customers and partners to solve societal issues and to enrich lives and create a better world.

