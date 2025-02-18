Epson Cricket Unity Cup 2025 Unites Punjab IT Community with Thrilling Cricket Action

- Advertisement -

The Epson Cricket Unity Cup 2025, organized by Epson India Pvt. Ltd. in association with the Patiala Computer Association, concluded successfully. Held at the prestigious Baradari Cricket Stadium in Patiala, the event brought together five prominent computer associations from Bathinda, Patiala, Ludhiana, Sangrur, and Jalandhar, making it a remarkable occasion for the IT community in Punjab.

The tournament not only served as a platform for friendly competition but also provided an excellent networking opportunity for participants, partners, and stakeholders in the technology sector. Each match witnessed enthusiastic participation, thrilling performances, and unwavering team spirit.

The grand event was graced by distinguished guests, including Mr. Mohit Sharma and Mr. Puneet Sharma, from Epson India Pvt. Ltd., along with Mr. D S Walia, Chairman of the Patiala Association of Computer Entrepreneurs (PACE). Mr. Subash Davar – MD of Guru Nanak institute of medical technology. Mr. Rahul Garg – Senior Vise President of PACT – Punjab Association of computer traders. Their presence added prestige to the tournament, reflecting the significance of the occasion.

Exciting Matches and Results

The tournament kicked off with an exhilarating match between the Ludhiana and Jalandhar teams. Ludhiana showcased exceptional skill and determination, emerging victorious in the opening game. The energy and excitement continued as the Patiala team faced off against the Bathinda team in the second match, where Patiala secured a well-deserved win with remarkable performances from its players.

In the battle for the third position, Bathinda demonstrated resilience and strategic play, defeating Jalandhar in a closely contested match. The final match of the Epson Cricket Unity Cup 2025 saw Ludhiana and Patiala teams vying for the championship title. Ludhiana’s team delivered an outstanding performance, outplaying Patiala and claiming the prestigious trophy.

A Celebration of Sportsmanship and Teamwork

The Epson Cricket Unity Cup 2025 celebrated unity, teamwork, and the spirit of healthy competition, offering IT professionals an opportunity to connect beyond business. Each match was a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of the players, making the tournament a memorable one.

Mr. Mohit Sharma, Regional Manager at Epson India Pvt. Ltd., expressed his delight with us on the success of the event, stating, “The Epson Cricket Unity Cup 2025 has been a fantastic platform to bring together the IT community through sports. We are proud to be associated with such a vibrant event and congratulate all the participating teams for their enthusiasm and sportsmanship.”

Mr. Puneet Sharma, Area Sales Manager Punjab at Epson India Pvt. Ltd.,

While talking to our reporter, Mr. Puneet Sharma, Area Sales Manager Punjab at Epson India Pvt. Ltd., also shared his thoughts, saying, “It is heartening to see the level of talent and teamwork displayed by all the teams. Epson India is committed to supporting initiatives that foster community spirit and collaboration. We look forward to more such events in the future.”

Mr. D S Walia, Chairman of the (PACE) – Patiala Association of Computer Entrepreneurs), He is also senior vice president of PACT. shared his pleasure with us on this amazing tournament. He added, “The Epson Cricket Unity Cup 2025 has set a new benchmark for community events in our industry. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Epson India Pvt. Ltd. for their unwavering support and to all the teams for making this tournament a grand success.”

This successful event has laid a strong foundation for future collaborations within the Punjab IT community, inspiring even greater participation and companionship in the coming years. Epson and the (PACE) Patiala Association have set a high standard for community engagement, leaving participants eagerly anticipating the next edition of this thrilling tournament.

Mr. Rahul Garg, SVP PACT and President CHA, expressed his sincere appreciation to Mr. Subash Davar, Mr. Rajesh Kumar, Mr. Bhatnagar, and Mr. Tarun Kumar (Sangrur Association), team Epson, as well as the associates and present members of all computer associations. Their tireless efforts and presence throughout the event, including the prize distribution ceremony, were instrumental in making the occasion a resounding success. Their contributions in distributing medals and trophies to the winners were particularly noteworthy. Mr. Garg is deeply grateful for their invaluable support.

