Epson conducts raids on sellers of counterfeit ink bottles and ribbon cartridges across India

To curb the sale of counterfeit ink bottles, counterfeit ribbon cartridges and to protect the rights of its customers, Epson’s vigilance team and local police jointly conducted raids on sellers in Lucknow, Mumbai and New Delhi recently. The raids were a result of a swift and well-coordinated action, conducted in October & November 2022. The parties involved in dealing with non-genuine Epson Ink bottles / Ribbon Cartridges were immediately arrested and charged under the prevailing laws with counterfeiting and violating intellectual property rights. The joint raids were conducted in collaboration with Lucknow Police, Mumbai Police and Delhi Police and those involved in stocking and distribution of fake Epson Ink bottles were remanded to judicial custody. Among the products seized during the raids were finished and unfinished Ink bottles, cartridges, packaging material, and numerous sets of labels and holograms.

About 603 ink bottles and 510 Ribbon Cartridges were seized along with other printing material to manufacture counterfeit Epson ink bottles. Epson has fought aggressively against the counterfeit ink business and has taken actions to curb the sale of counterfeit bottles and ribbon cartridges.

A spokesperson at Epson India, said, “Epson is proud of its commitment to protect the rights of its valued customers. The successful collaboration between Epson and the local police to stop the sale of counterfeit products reflects Epson’s commitment to rooting out this unethical business practice. It shows our commitment to ensure that customers continue to enjoy the quality and reliability Epson products are known for. We will continue to protect our intellectual property rights from those attempting to misuse our patented technology and trademarks.”

Epson regularly conducts raids to curb counterfeit sales. Seiko Epson Corporation will continue to support and collaborate with law enforcement agencies in such raids. The action of Epson’s vigilance team helps protect its interests, defends the business of its authorized dealers, and serves as a deterrent to counterfeit manufacturers and dealers. Non-genuine Inks can impair the performance and reliability of Epson products and the use of such counterfeit products invalidate the manufacturer’s warranty.

