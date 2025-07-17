Epson Celebrates 50 Years of the Iconic Epson Brand

- Advertisement -

Epson announced the 50th anniversary of the incorporation of its brand. Over the past five decades, Epson has grown into a globally trusted name, known for its dedication to innovation, quality, and customer-centric solutions. The longevity and success of the brand have been made possible by the unwavering support and loyalty of its customers, partners, and employees around the world. As part of the anniversary celebrations, Epson is reaffirming its commitment to delivering surprise and delight – always striving to exceed expectations through breakthrough technologies and purposeful design.

Though the Epson brand was officially established in 1975, the company’s origin dates back to 1942 and the precision craftsmanship of the watchmaking industry. Since then, Epson has consistently advanced its core technologies by striving to introduce efficient, compact, and precise products and innovations across printing, imaging, robotics, and beyond. Guided by its founding principles of Integrity and Effort and Creativity and Challenge, Epson has continued to pioneer new possibilities, expanding its portfolio and delivering value across consumer, business, and industrial segments.

With a global network of sales, manufacturing, and support, Epson has built lasting trust in markets around the world — from the Americas to Asia, Europe, India and beyond. As it enters its next chapter, Epson remains focused on creating technology that enriches lives, empowers businesses, and contributes to a more sustainable future.

The Birth of a Global Brand

The Epson brand was officially established in 1975, following the global success of the EP-101—Epson’s first compact electronic printer, introduced in 1968. The name “Epson” is inspired by the idea of building many valuable “sons” (products) from the original “EP” (Electronic Printer), this encapsulates the company’s desire to leverage unique technologies which deliver innovative products bringing value worldwide.

Driving Innovation Across Diverse Fields

From printing to projection, manufacturing to wearables, Epson’s innovations have had a lasting impact:

Printing Solutions: From the proprietary Micro Piezo ink ejection technology (introduced in 1993) to the revolutionary high-capacity ink tank printers launched in 2010 (with over 100 million units sold globally and over 8 million units sold in India), Epson has redefined printing. PrecisionCore printhead technology further expanded Epson’s reach into commercial and industrial applications, also making Epson a leading supplier of industrial inkjet printheads. High-speed office printers have offered a compelling, energy-efficient alternative to laser printers. In commercial printing, Epson is a standard for professional graphics and digital textile printing, meeting diverse needs with various solutions.

Visual Communications: Leveraging its liquid crystal technology from watches, Epson introduced the first compact full-color LCD video projector in 1989. High-temperature polysilicon (HTPS) panels, created with advanced microfabrication, became the heart of bright, high-quality projectors that Epson makes. Epson's has been the No. 1 Projector brand globally for 23 years and in India for almost a decade. Epson projectors have been transforming presentations and providing immersive experiences, from home entertainment and interactive video productions to projection mapping at large venues.

Manufacturing-Related and Wearables: Building on its watchmaking efficiency, Epson independently developed industrial robots in the early 1980s. Epson's SCARA robots are now renowned for high precision and speed, making it the world's No. 1 market share holder in this segment. Epson developed the world's first commercial quartz watch in 1969, and today, its precise, low-power quartz crystal devices are crucial in smartphones, wearables, and precision agriculture.

A Global Network Built on Trust

Epson’s global journey took a major leap in 1968 with its first overseas manufacturing unit in Singapore and later the establishment of Epson America in 1975. Today, Epson has a presence around the world with over 75,000 employees in 89 group companies. Epson India Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated in the year 2000 and is headquartered in Bengaluru. Epson India plays a pivotal role in delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored for the unique needs of Indian consumers and businesses—from affordable home printing to advanced signage and textile printing for industries. Epson’s ability to localise products and stay responsive to the Indian market has been a key factor in its continued growth and trust in the region.

Looking Ahead

Recognized globally for printers, projectors, robots and a wide array of other products, Epson’s reputation is built on an unwavering commitment to efficient, compact, and precise technologies. Epson has consistently built a deep trust by developing high-quality, reliable solutions that meet professional requirements across various fields. As a company rooted in nature-rich Nagano, in Japan, Epson also maintains a steadfast dedication to environmental protection.

Moving forward, Epson plans to consistently uphold the trust of customers and partners. Epson plans to do this by embodying a corporate philosophy of pursuing efficient, compact and precise innovation that enriches people’s lives and helps create a better world.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Epson

