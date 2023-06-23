EPOS Unveils Cutting-Edge Audio and Video Solutions Products At Genesys CX Tour 2023

- Advertisement - -

EPOS a global audio brand participated in the famous Genesys CX Tour 2023 in India by showcasing its recent product line and introducing future innovations. The event held at The Leela Gurgaon, brought together industry product and technology enthusiasts to witness the latest trends and advancements in the audio industry.

Building upon the commitment to revolutionize the possibilities of technology, EPOS showcased an impressive array of ground-breaking product portfolios, including Meeting Room Solutions EXPAND Vision 1M, EXPAND Vision 3T, EXPAND Vision 5, and EXPANDControl, as well as the personal webcam EXPAND Vision 1,which has been unveiled. The speakerphones for meeting rooms and wired and wireless headsets with BrainAdaptTMtechnology were among the highlights of the demonstration. These innovative products demonstrate EPOS’s dedication to growing the company’s product portfolio.

Sudeep Roy, Sales Director EPOS

Commenting on the occasion Sudeep Roy, Sales Director EPOS said, “The Genesys CX Tour is a significant industry gathering that attracts industry players to see the cutting-edge innovations shaping audio’s present and future. We are delighted to present our existing and new product portfolio. This range is the result of rigorous study, development, and teamwork. These developments demonstrate EPOS’s commitment to pushing the limits of the technology while ensuring that it acts as a potent tool for enhancing businesses”

Following the successful event, EPOS will roll out its new product range to select partners and customers with wide availability plans and commitments.

