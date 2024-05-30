EPOS Impact 1000 – Advanced ANC Headset for Seamless Communication in New Open Office Settings

- Advertisement -

EPOS Impact 1000 Headphones is intended for use in the New Open Office setting. With adaptive ANC and industry-leading voice pickup powered by EPOS AI™, this device is built on EPOS BrainAdapt™ technology to alleviate brain strain and ensure that your message is understood. For up to 250 feet, you can take advantage of flawless connectivity and crystal-clear audio. With its Bluetooth USB dongle (BTD 800a), this headset’s ultra-comfortable design makes it ideal for prolonged usage in any business environment.

Design- Bluetooth

Model Name/Number- IMPACT 1061

Compatible Brand- EPOS

Cost- Rs 51,370

EPOS develops premium solutions that deliver excellent audio and video experiences so individuals and teams can reach their goals and perform better. At EPOS, they empower businesses around the world to better communicate and collaborate – anytime, anywhere, and on any device. It uses the most advanced audio and collaboration technologies to create powerful, reliable, easy-to-use solutions. Providing the perfect balance of excellent audio and comfort.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / EPOS

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429