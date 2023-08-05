EPAM Launches DIAL, A Unified Generative AI Orchestration Platform

- Advertisement - -

EPAM Systems, Inc. announced the launch of its AI-powered DIAL Orchestration Platform (Deterministic Integrator of Applications and LLMs), which merges the power of Large Language Models (LLMs) with deterministic code — offering a secure, scalable, and customizable AI workbench to streamline and enhance AI-driven business solutions.

Produced by EPAM’s Reliable AI Lab (RAIL), DIAL helps enterprises speed their experimentation and innovation efforts across an extensive range of LLMs, AI-native Applications, and Custom Add-ons as well as provides a practical approach for engineering business solutions with reliable AI capabilities.

The DIAL Platform offers a unified user interface, empowering businesses to leverage a spectrum of public and proprietary LLMs, Add-ons, APIs, Datastores, and Business Applications. This integration promotes the development of novel enterprise assets that co-exist seamlessly with an organization’s existing workflows.

Moreover, Applications and Add-ons can be implemented through diverse approaches, encompassing LangChain, LLamaIndex, Semantic Kernel, or custom code — all within an integrated, secure and scalable framework. The DIAL Platform aggregates multi-cloud assets libraries including components, routing, rate-limiting software, monitoring tools, load-balancing solutions, and deployment scripts. This extensive, curated toolkit supports a wide range of business use cases and integration scenarios and offers approaches to significantly optimize the consumption of external LLMs.

Elaina Shekhter, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer at EPAM.

“Since 2021, we have experimented with thousands of AI use cases, helping EPAM and our customers to identify and adopt Generative AI scenarios to power business transformation initiatives,” said Elaina Shekhter, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer at EPAM. “The learnings from these efforts have led us to design and engineer a platform that accelerates the cost-effective development, reliability testing and operations of AI-embedded business applications.”

Ilya Gorelik, Head of EPAM’s RAIL Lab.

“RAIL, as part of EPAM’s broader R&D initiatives, concentrates on creating accelerators and components that encompass a full scope of advanced technologies, including Generative AI. These are designed to expedite the implementation of enterprise-scale solutions, embodying our commitment to innovation and our vision for a transformative future, driven by cutting-edge technology,” added Ilya Gorelik, Head of EPAM’s RAIL Lab.

In keeping with EPAM’s long-standing commitment to Open Source, portions of DIAL will be released under an Apache 2.0 licensing scheme as part of its launch. This initiative encourages responsible use, community innovation, and the adoption of responsible AI enterprise standards within the industry.

