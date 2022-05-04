Enjoy Thrilling Performance with Silicon Power SSD Series

- Advertisement -

XPOWER Xs70 PCIe 4.0 SSDs

Solid-state drive that adhere to the NVMe protocol are the fastest internal storage drives that one needs to buy for building a PC or upgrading desktop or laptops for gaming experience. Silicon Power is a leading manufacturer of flash memory cards, USB flash drives, portable hard drives, solid state drives, DRAM modules and industrial-grade products. SP XPOWER XS70 PCIe 4.0 SSD is one of the most innovative and unique SSDs that the brand offers for hardcore gamers to take gaming to the next level.

Silicon Power 8GB DDR4-2400 UDIMM Series and SODIMM Series Great Choice to Run Your Systems Faster & Smoother

SP M2 PCIe Gen 4X4 SSD

Designed to help your system run faster and smoother, the Silicon Power DDR4 UDIMM series & DDR4 SODIMM series offer the industry’s fastest memory speed up to 3200MT/s. Plus, DDR4 technology is twice as fast as its predecessor, DDR3, delivering more bandwidth and more energy efficiency. This Memory Upgrade Gives More: Designed to help your system run faster and smoother, the DDR4 UDIMM series and DDR4 SODIMM series modules offer the industry’s fastest memory speed up to 3200MT/s. Plus, DDR4 technology is up to twice as fast as its predecessor, DDR3, delivering more bandwidth and more energy efficiency. A simple upgrade allows for faster application load times, increased responsiveness, and the ability to handle data-intensive programs with ease.

Silicon Power’s Cost-effective SSD: P34A60 & Ace A55

SP M.2 PCIe Gen 3 SSD

P34A60: Silicon Power’s entry-level P34A60 offers up to 2.2/1.6 GBps of sequential read/write performance and comes at rock-bottom pricing. That makes it a great value and the NVMe interface is much faster than SATA drives for light use, and while it’s not the perfect drive for gaming, it’s close.

SP DDR4 3200

It’s designed for novice users, DIY system builders, purpose-built system manufacturers, and simply those who are looking to upgrade their PC. But with a PCIe Gen3x4 interface, which means four lanes are used for transmitting and receiving data simultaneously, read speeds up to 2,200 MB/s, and write speeds up to 1,600 MB/s, this SSD is anything but basic.

SP: Ace A55:

SP A55 SSD

A high-quality product for the budget-minded among us, the Ace A55 is positioned as one of the most cost-effective SSD models. With its advanced SATA III 6 GB/s interface and an affordable price, you can now easily upgrade your old computer without spending a fortune. The most distinguishable feature of the Silicon Power Ace A55 SSD is the 3D NAND SLC and Cache technology. SLC (Single-Level Cell) stores one bit of data per cell and is faster and more efficient than other MLC (Multi-Level Cells) and TLC (Triple-Level Cells) based NAND flash memory.

Visit Website

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.