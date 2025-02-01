Enjay IT Solutions Expands Horizons with New Headquarters and AI Innovations

- Advertisement -

Enjay IT Solutions Ltd, a pioneer in delivering innovative software solutions for over 25 years, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its growth journey. The company is set to relocate to a state-of-the-art 19,000 square feet facility in Bhilad, Gujarat, by August 2025. This expansion underscores Enjay’s commitment to enhancing operational capabilities and fostering an environment conducive to technological advancements.

In line with its vision to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving tech landscape, Enjay IT Solutions is intensifying its focus on integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its product suite. The upcoming AI-driven features aim to provide clients with smarter, more efficient tools to streamline their business processes. Additionally, the company is poised to unveil new products designed to meet the dynamic needs of various industries, reinforcing its position as a leader in the software solutions sector.

Furthering its strategic growth plans, Enjay is set to expand its footprint globally, bringing its suite of products, including Sangam CRM, Sugam Tally Cloud, Synapse Call Centre, Samvad Telecaller App, Sarathi Field Tracking, and Sanchay CRM, to international markets. This global expansion reflects Enjay’s dedication to empowering businesses worldwide with reliable and innovative solutions.

Mr. Limesh Parekh, CEO of Enjay IT Solutions Ltd

Mr. Limesh Parekh, CEO of Enjay IT Solutions Ltd stated, “Our move to the new headquarters and the integration of AI into our products mark a significant step in our journey. We are excited to bring advanced solutions to our clients and expand our reach globally.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Enjay IT Solutions

