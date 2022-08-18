Enigma Gaming Wins TEC Challenger Series Presented by AMD with Lenovo as Laptop Partner

- Advertisement - -

Lenovo, the global technology leader, has announced the winners of TEC Arena, the largest offline LAN event for Valorant in partnership with the Esports Club. The event presented by AMD and Windows 11 with Lenovo as the laptop partner is a one of a kind esports festival that aims to celebrate the top Valorant teams in the region.

Enigma Gaming won the TEC Challenger Series 8 with a 3-1 victory over Velocity Gaming. The winner was decided using a best-of-five format where Velocity Gaming won the first game before Enigma Gaming made a comeback to win three games back-to-back. Earlier in the lower finals, Enigma Gaming defeated Orangutan Esports 2-0 to advance to the grand finals.

Being held from August 12th to August 14th in Bengaluru, the TEC Arena saw over 5,000 gamers compete in the TEC Challenger Series. With a prize pool of INR 15,00,000, the TEC Arena saw the biggest Valorant teams in South Asia compete for the top prize. Apart from the Challenger Series, TEC Arena also hosted daily tournaments, brand experience booths, and cosplay with its own dedicated prize of INR 1,50,000.

The winner, Enigma Gaming won INR 7,50,000 while Velocity Gaming grabbed runners-up reward of INR 4,00,000. Orangutan was awarded Rs 2,50,000 for coming third in the challenger series.

The daily tournaments included games like FIFA 22, Mortal Kombat 11, and Brawlhalla. Lenovo played an important role in creating an exclusive eSports experience for the gamers and displayed the exclusive three-month Game Pass bundle offered on its Legion laptops in partnership with Microsoft and AMD.

Lenovo has always seen great potential in esports to connect individuals. Lenovo has regularly hosted large scale esports tournaments such as Legion of Champions (LOC) at a global level and the Rise of Legion (ROL) in India and other Asia Pacific regions. The recent edition of Rise of Legion was held in June 2022, and Lenovo is also helping women take the stage at esports events like the Apex Legends Global Series Championship.

Chandrika Jain, Director, Marketing, Lenovo India

Chandrika Jain, Director, Marketing, Lenovo India said, “At Lenovo, we use gaming as a way to connect socially and are helping the gaming community build these connections among both casual and serious gamers. This partnership between Lenovo and The Esports Club is thus a natural fit. TEC is organizing one-of-a-kind esports events in the country while Lenovo is trying to deliver a one-of-a-kind gaming experience with its latest range of Legion laptops. This synonymous identity allows us to deliver the best esports and gaming experience at the largest offline LAN event for Valorant.”

Ishaan Arya, Co-Founder, The Esports Club

Ishaan Arya, Co-Founder, The Esports Club, said, “We’re thrilled with the response to TEC Arena Bangalore. The fans, the teams, the viewers at home and of course our invaluable partners all contributed to creating this larger-than-life experience to show esports is thriving and heading in the right direction. This is just the first step as we plan to take this celebration of gaming and esports to different corners of the country with our partners and different publishers.”

