Enhancing educational delivery through interactive displays at Yenepoya Institute – Hikvision

Yenepoya University is a full-fledged private University of higher education located in Deralakatte, Mangaluru, Karnataka, India. The upgrade of education delivery through Hikvision‘s interactive display created a unique case study. The university installed the Hikvision’s 75-Inch 4K Interactive Display (DS-D5B75RB/C), 86-inch 4K Interactive Display (DS-D5B86RB/C).

India’s Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce, and Management faced difficulties in ensuring efficient educational delivery. Its reliance on blackboards restricted the dynamic and interactive presentation of course materials. This made it hard for students, especially those sitting at the back of large rooms, to follow along during lectures. The issue became more pressing with the rise of e-learning, demanding more engaging and flexible ways to present information. This was especially true for science subjects, where students need to see complex concepts clearly explained visually.

To solve this, the Institute set up 46 interactive display panels in classrooms and seminar halls. The screens facilitate seamless content sharing through a simple QR code scan. In auditoriums, supplementary screens were installed on both sides. Lecturers are now able to mirror content effortlessly onto both primary and secondary screens without any lag. This innovation ensured uninterrupted access to educational content for all students, regardless of their seating arrangements. It fostered inclusivity and enhanced engagement.

The interactive screens proved particularly advantageous for science education. Teachers can now present intricate science diagrams and illustrations alongside videos, with the ability to annotate in real-time. Additionally, the Institute used the ClassIn software to enable remote students to virtually attend classes, interact with teachers and peers, and participate in discussions. This integration of technology not only supported e-learning initiatives but also cultivated a collaborative learning atmosphere, transcending the constraints imposed by traditional teaching methods.

