Enhance Your Workspace – Effortless Connectivity and Personalized Lighting with BenQ GW2790QT Monitor and ScreenBar Halo LED Light

- Advertisement - -

Balance work and life efficiently and easily. With the GW2790QT, switching between devices and activities became even more effortless as one USB-C cable and integrated USB-hub connects all. Showcase your taste with impeccable details and quality, the GW2790QT presents a customizable design that accommodates every lifestyle.

Balance work and life efficiently and easily. With the GW2790QT, switching between devices and activities became even more effortless as one USB-C cable simultaneously provides fast data transfer and 65W power delivery for your laptop. The integrated USB-hub with thoughtfully-placed ports downstream data and power to your phone and heightens convenience for various personal devices.

BenQ ScreenBar Halo LED Monitor Light Gives You Better Vision around Your PC

If you have sight issues or get older, you often need a light that can attach to the PC monitor and extend past the width of the screen to give light over the laptop and the immediate surrounding area. The BenQ ScreenBar Halo LED Monitor Light is the one that proves highly helpful!! Its specs include:

DC power input: 5V, 1.3A

Max power consumption: 6.5W

Dimensions (WidthxDepthxHeight): Wireless controller: 74x74x38.4 mm

The package contents:

• 1 x ScreenBar Halo lamp (with USB power cord)

• 1 x Accessory for curved monitors

• 1 x Wireless controller

• 3 x AAA battery

The newly integrated backlight design enhances overall eye comfort, no matter if you are working or relaxing entertaining. Adjust it to your preferred brightness or color temperature and then set it as “My Favorite” via the smart wireless controller according to your needs. Its dimmable Front and Back Light complement each other to reduce glare to a minimum and increase eye comfort as much as possible. The upgraded asymmetrical optical design ensures no reflected glare on your screen. The customizable and stepless lighting allows you to switch modes and adjust brightness and color temperature levels. Over 100 stepless levels for work and leisure. Personalized adjustment: 3 modes (Front, Back, Front & Back Light).

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.