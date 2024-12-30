Enhance Your Productivity with the Agile BenQ GW2486TC I 23.8″ 100Hz Ergonomic USB-C Home Office Monitor

- Advertisement -

The agile BenQ GW2486TC I 23.8″ 100Hz Ergonomic USB-C Home Office Monitor (with indicative price: ₹14,998) enhances your productivity to the next level.

KEY FEATURES

Agile Setup: Simply connect and charge devices with USB-C or extend to one more GW2486TC for the best flexibility.

Productivity: Pivot, tilt, and swivel the monitor to adjust it to the optimal height ensuring productivity throughout the day.

Eye Protection: Low blue light protection, flicker-free, and Eye-Care technology for comfortable viewing all day.

Versatile Connectivity: Perfect ports reduce cable clutter. One single USB-C cable simultaneously provides fast data transfer and 65W power delivery for your laptop and various personal devices.

Expand to Multiple Displays: Multi-Stream Transport (MST) allows you to daisy chain monitors with DisplayPort/USB-C, while Mac Devices only support daisy chain via Thunderbolt. Apple computer users need to daisy chain your monitors via docking stations with Thunderbolt ports or other devices. Mac and MacBook are trademarks of Apple Inc.

Premium Audio Quality for Smooth Communication: GW2486TC provides premium audio quality. Jump into meetings with clear vocals transmitted through a Noise Cancellation Microphone and built-in speakers.

Premium Audio Quality for Smooth Communication: GW2486TC provides premium audio quality. Jump into meetings with clear vocals transmitted through a Noise Cancellation Microphone and built-in speakers.

Noise Cancellation Microphone Separating Signal from Noise: With the integrated Noise Cancellation Microphone, ambient sound is filtered in your environment while bringing out important vocal cues. (The Noise Cancellation Microphone only works on laptops and other external PCs when connected via USB-C).

Ergonomic Design Lets You Adjust for Better Efficiency: The monitor has tilt, pivot, swivel, and height adjustment to offer easy customization for flexibility in an ideal comfortable user environment, ensuring productivity throughout the day.

Seamless Viewing: 100Hz Smooth Motion: 100Hz refresh rate reacts more quickly to changes, resulting in a clearer and smoother user experience with eye comfort for webpage reading, video streaming, gaming, etc.

Color Modes for Multitasking: With Coding Mode and ePaper Mode, effortless readability and eye comfort for all your needs is ensured.

Lasting Well-Being on Your Eyes: BenQ Eye-Care technologies safeguard your eye health with multiple features, ensuring that you see every image with clarity and comfort.

Brightness Intelligence Technology: The Brightness Intelligence Technology (B.I.Tech.) detects content intensity to avoid overexposure of bright scenes while enhancing dark areas to maintain clear visibility.

TÜV Rheinland Certified: Global safety authority, TÜV Rheinland, certified the GW2486TC’s Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light Technology as truly friendly and safe for your eyes. Eyesafe 2.0 certification ensures that the display reduces blue light while maintaining vivid colors.

Eye-CareU: Leave it to the compatible software of Eye-CareU on the GW2486TC to set timers, light reminders, and distance reminders to correct your posture as you focus on what you do best. The pop-up works as an assistant, allowing for quick navigation and settings via its quick on-screen control.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 170