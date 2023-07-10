Enhance your gaming experience with top SSDs and HDDs

- Advertisement - -

With the increasing awareness and interest in the online gaming sector, users are increasingly looking for games that have not only sophistication in sound and quality of graphics, but also have interesting plots, much like the movies we watch. But as games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly. And in the case of AAA games, which of course have the highest fidelity, it can run into 100s of GBs. This in turn accentuates the need for the right gaming-focused, SSD and HDDs; so that gamers can continue to have smooth gameplay.

We bring to you a list of top purpose-built gaming SSDs and HDDs that will offer enough space to save your gaming libraries, crush load times, and deliver top-tier performance to help you dominate the game.

WD_BLACK™ SN850X NVMe™ SSD

With the WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe™ SSD, users can get the ultimate gaming experience with device speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s for top-level performance and extremely short load times. The purpose-built gaming drive comes in capacities of 1TB to 4TB, which means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB or more of storage.

The WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe™ SSD delivers a top-tier performance that will help you compete at your absolute peak. Starting Price (As per Amazon) – INR 11,511.

WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe™ SSD

The WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe™SSD is a purpose-built gaming drive that lets the user spend less time waiting and more time playing and streaming their favorite games. Equipped with a PCIe® Gen4 interface, the WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe™ SSD helps fuel in-game responsiveness and provides smooth streaming for a performance boost you can see and feel. Further, the device is equipped with advanced thermal management technology which helps maintain consistent performance. Starting Price (As per Amazon) – INR 4,309.

WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD

Shaped by performance, the WD_BLACKP50 Game Drive SSDspeeds up to 2000MB/s to decrease load screen times and get you into the game faster. The device provides gamers and their PC/console with the tools needed to drive the game the way they choose.

Designed from the ground up with gamers in mind, the WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD is innovatively designed and future-ready with a SuperSpeed USB (20GB/s) interface to be fully compatible with new gaming components released with the same connectivity. Starting Price (As per Amazon) – INR 11,639.

WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive

The WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive gives gamers and their console or PC the performance-enhancing tools they need to keep the competitive edge. With the WD_BLACKP10 Game Drive gamers can drive their game the way they choose to. The external HDD is top-tier as its capacity is up to 5TB and is built specifically for gamers looking to expand the potential of their console or PC by saving their game library in an on-the-go form factor. Starting Price (As per Amazon) – INR 9,499.

Gamers who use these SSDs and HDD are bound to witness an enhanced gaming experience, considering all these devices provide with fast load times, rich visual experience, and much more.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.