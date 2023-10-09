Enhance Your 2023 Cricket World Cup Experience with ViewSonic Projectors

- Advertisement - -

ViewSonic is proud to offer cricket fans a unique and unparalleled experience with its best-in-class projectors.

Our state-of-the-art technology is designed to bring the excitement of the cricket game to your living room, offering a front-row seat to all the action. With the ability to cheer on your favourite cricketers, our projectors offer a truly immersive viewing experience that’s second to none. Join us as we gear up for the 2023 Cricket World Cup and experience the thrill of the game like never before.

ViewSonic M1 Pro Projector

There’s no better time to invest in a portable projector to turn any space into a virtual stadium. And what better option than the ViewSonic M1 Pro? This ultra-compact projector is perfect for projecting cricket matches in stunning detail, thanks to its automatic keystone correction and four-corner adjustment. With a projection size of up to 100 inches, you’ll feel right in the middle of the action. Enhancing your celebration, its Harman Kardon stereo speakers create room-filling sound for an amplified experience, while more flexible audio needs can be achieved via Bluetooth connectivity.

At INR 99,000, it’s a worthwhile investment for any cricket fan. Get ready to experience the thrill of the Cricket World Cup 2023 like never before with the ViewSonic M1 Pro portable projector.

ViewSonic X2000-4K Projector

Watch your favourite cricketer hitting six with an immersive and engaging viewing experience with the ViewSonic X2000 projector. With its high brightness, ultra-short throw projection, and colour adjustment features, this projector is perfect for large gatherings of cricket fans. The ultra-short throw projection feature allows for a larger picture ratio from a minimal distance, while the 4-point adjustment and 60-point correction deliver perfectly shaped pictures, even on a curved surface. Moreover, the unique feature that allows users to choose the wall colour and automatically adjusts the colours to deliver accurate output enhances the overall viewing experience, making it more enjoyable for cricket enthusiasts. The ViewSonic X2000 projector is ideal for cricket fans seeking a reliable and practical choice for watching the game on a larger screen.

ViewSonic X100-4K+ Projector

If you’re a cricket fan, you know how exciting it is to watch the matches live. But what if you could bring the stadium experience to your living room? That’s precisely what ViewSonic’s X100-4K+ projector promises to do. With its unparalleled audio-visual quality, this projector is built to give you the ultimate viewing experience for every match. The X100-4K+ projector features 2nd generation LED technology, HDR imaging, cinema supercolor+ technology, and Harman Kardon-customized audio design. These features work together to bring you razor-sharp images and crystal-clear sound. You’ll feel like you’re cheering on your favourite team in the stadium.

