EnGenius Accelerates Growth with AI-Driven Cloud Networking, Innovation, and Strategic Expansion Across India’s Digital Ecosystem

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EnGenius is a cloud-driven connectivity leader, delivering innovative, user-friendly networking solutions that empower businesses with reliable, scalable, and future-ready infrastructure. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Ramesh Tamnagari, Senior Digital Marketing Specialist, EnGenius, shares insights on AI-driven networking, growth strategy, product innovation, and India expansion plans.

Can you introduce EnGenius and its product portfolio?

EnGenius is an AI-driven cloud networking company with strong in-house manufacturing capabilities. We design and manufacture a wide range of solutions, including indoor and outdoor wireless access points, network switches, point-to-point connectivity solutions, and smart PDUs. Additionally, we offer AI-powered surveillance systems and are currently working on introducing data center servers. All our products are EC certified, ensuring quality and compliance with global standards.

Tell us about your presence and manufacturing capabilities.

Our global manufacturing unit is based in Taiwan, which serves as the backbone of our production. In India, we have established our office in Hyderabad, where our R&D, sales, and marketing operations are growing rapidly. We are also aligned with the ‘Make in India’ initiative, with manufacturing activities already underway in Chennai, currently focused on switches and expanding further.

Who are your key distribution partners in India?

We have built a strong distribution network across India with partners like Acceron, RoundRobin, and TechSonic. Through these national distributors and an extensive partner ecosystem, we ensure seamless product availability and support across all regions including North, West, and other key markets.

How do you view the market opportunity in India?

India presents a tremendous growth opportunity for us. As one of the fastest-growing economies, the demand for networking, IoT, and AI-based solutions is increasing significantly. With digital transformation accelerating across industries, there is a strong need for reliable, scalable, and intelligent networking infrastructure, which aligns perfectly with our offerings.

What kind of service and warranty support do you provide?

We prioritize customer satisfaction through robust service and support. All our products come with warranty coverage ranging from two to three years, depending on the model. We also offer a streamlined RMA (Return Merchandise Authorization) process to ensure quick resolution and minimal downtime for our customers.

What are the key solutions and technologies you offer?

We provide end-to-end networking solutions that can be managed through a unified platform. Our ecosystem includes access points, switches, PDUs, and surveillance systems—all integrated into a single AI-powered cloud dashboard. Users can monitor, control, and manage their entire network infrastructure through a mobile app or web interface, ensuring convenience and efficiency.

Which sectors are you focusing on in India?

Our primary focus sectors include SMBs, enterprises, retail, education, and manufacturing. These segments are rapidly adopting advanced networking solutions, and we aim to empower them with scalable and intelligent technologies tailored to their needs.

What are your ‘Make in India’ expansion plans?

Currently, we are manufacturing switches in India. Going forward, we plan to expand our local production to include access points and point-to-point solutions. This will strengthen our commitment to the Indian market and enhance our ability to deliver faster and more efficiently.

How is AI transforming your product ecosystem?

AI is a key driver of innovation at EnGenius. All our products are increasingly integrated with AI capabilities, especially in areas like surveillance and network management. Our AI-powered cloud platform enables smarter decision-making, predictive analytics, and enhanced security, making it a game-changer for modern businesses.

Any message for your partners and customers?

EnGenius is committed to delivering high-quality, future-ready networking solutions. We encourage our partners and customers to connect with our distributors and explore our innovative product range. Together, we aim to build a smarter, more connected future.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / EnGenius

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