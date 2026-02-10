Enabling Safer, Smarter Banking with TVS Electronics Solutions

- Advertisement -

TVS Electronics (TVSE), a leading player offering integrated end-to-end electronic solutions, highlights its comprehensive ‘Make in India’ hardware portfolio for BFSI sector, ensuring trusted, safe and fast transactions. As transaction volumes rise, digital adoption accelerates, and customer expectations continue to grow, financial institutions face increasing pressure to maintain speed, accuracy, security, and uninterrupted operations. TVSE addresses these demands by delivering reliable, scalable solutions that reduce operational risk, streamline daily workflows, and support consistent service delivery across branch networks and digital touchpoints.

In an industry where precision and trust are essential, TVS Electronics solutions simplify the workload for staff and provide customers with a smoother and more secure experience. TVS Electronics offers a dedicated range of products to help BFSI’s operate seamlessly without compromising on speed, security and accuracy.

Mr. C. Balaji, Vice President – Chief Business Officer, Products & Solutions Group, TVS Electronics

According to Mr. C. Balaji, Vice President – Chief Business Officer, Products & Solutions Group, TVS Electronics, “Banking today demands systems that are secure, resilient, fast, accurate and always available. From counterfeit detection to secure printing, from asset tracking to always on IT support, TVSE strengthens every layer of BFSI operations. At TVS Electronics, we focus on strengthening the operational backbone of financial institutions with technology that enables reliable service delivery across branches, digital platforms, and customer touchpoints, while allowing banks to scale with confidence.”

Key Highlights of BFSI range of Products and Solutions from TVSE

Securing Transactions Through Biometric Authentication

As digital transactions scale, authentication becomes fundamental to trust and compliance. Ensuring that transactions are carried out by the right account holder or operator is critical. TVS Electronics’ fingerprint reader solutions integrate seamlessly into banking and payment workflows, enabling accurate biometric authentication integrated on products.

Smarter and Safer Cash Handling & Digital Payment Momentum

TVSE’s cash management systems help staff process cash with confidence. Modern note counting machines use multiple layers of detection such as optical checks, magnetic sensors, infrared validation, and pattern analysis to identify counterfeit notes instantly. Features like fitness sorting and serial number reading improve traceability while maintaining a rapid workflow.

Today, UPI and RuPay have moved payments beyond conventional modes, setting new expectations around speed, transparency, and convenience. TVS Electronics provides modern POS terminals, sound boxes and all-in-one payment devices built to handle high transaction volumes securely and reliably. For banks and merchants alike, this translates into faster settlements and smoother day-to-day operations.

Secure and Reliable Document Printing

Passbooks, cheques, account statements, and branch receipts remain essential. TVSE’s specialty printers are engineered for this work. They ensure clean, compliant printing of sensitive documents that must be handled with care and precision.

Extending Banking Through Self-Service Kiosks

As customer expectations evolve, banks are increasingly adopting self-service and unattended solutions to improve availability while reducing operational strain. TVS Electronics addresses this shift through its large-panel computing devices under the kiosk portfolio. Designed for continuous operation, these kiosks support services such as account enquiries, form submissions, bill payments, and service requests. This enables greater reach, better availability, and a smoother customer experience without expanding physical branch infrastructure.

Better Tracking and Branch Operations

The BFSI sector moves more than currency. It moves documents, assets, and data. TVSE provides reliable barcode scanners, label printers, and handheld terminals that help branches track everything with accuracy. From cash bags to asset movement logs, these tools improve visibility and accountability at every step.

Moreover, Peripheral devices such as high-durability mechanical keyboards rated for up to 50 million keystrokes, dot matrix printers, and branch-ready accessories are built to withstand continuous use in high-volume banking environments. Together, they reduce operational interruptions and support consistent service delivery where downtime is simply not an option.

Enabling Financial Inclusion Through Business Correspondents

Under RBI-led initiatives, banking services are expanding into tier 3, tier 4, and rural regions through Business Correspondents. TVS Electronics supports this effort with hardware solutions specifically suited for Business Correspondent operations with TVSE all in one tablets. Designed for portability, durability, and ease of use, these products perform reliably in field conditions where infrastructure may be limited. Backed by TVSE’s extensive sales and service reach across India, Business Correspondents gain dependable access to hardware support across geographies ensuring essential banking services remain accessible, consistent, and trustworthy even at the last mile.

TVSE Aikya: Keeping Banking Operations Always On

Behind every modern branch is an IT foundation that must work without interruption. TVSE Aikya provides unified infrastructure management so that systems across multiple branches remain connected, monitored, and supported. Aikya reduces the burden on branch teams by predicting issues before they grow, resolving many problems remotely, and ensuring seamless connectivity across devices and services.

Nationwide Service Coverage for Uninterrupted Banking

TVS Electronics supports BFSI operations through a Pan-India sales and service network with presence across 200+ districts. With service coverage extending to 19,000+ pincodes, TVSE enables consistent deployment, maintenance, and support for banking infrastructure nationwide ensuring continuous operation with zero downtime.

Together, these capabilities from TVS Electronics portfolio help banks and financial institutions minimise downtime, reduce operational complexity, and deliver secure, customer-centric banking experiences across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / TVSE

