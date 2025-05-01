Empowering Smart Mobility with Intelligent Indigenized Innovations – CP PLUS

- Advertisement -

CP PLUS once again proved its leadership in the security and surveillance industry, unveiling cutting-edge AI-powered solutions designed to make urban transportation safer, smarter, and more efficient at the Smart Mobility Expo 2025. With the increasing complexity of traffic management, road safety, and public mobility, CP PLUS is spearheading the future with intelligent, indigenized innovations that seamlessly integrate AI, advanced analytics, and real-time monitoring into India’s mobility infrastructure.

Urban mobility is evolving at an unprecedented pace, demanding solutions that go beyond conventional surveillance. CP PLUS showcased its latest breakthroughs in the Dashcam technology with its commitment to technological excellence and public safety.

In the world of surveillance and safety, CP PLUS is redefining road monitoring with its CarKam Series, setting a new standard for dashcam technology. These devices are not just cameras; they are your eyes on the road, your partners in safety, and your companions on every journey.

Mr. M.A. Johar, President – Strategic Business, CP PLUS

Adding to the event’s significance, Mr. M.A. Johar, President – Strategic Business at CP PLUS, took center stage to share his visionary insights on how AI is shaping India’s Tech-Ade. He emphasized how CP PLUS is pioneering AI-led innovations, transforming the way India monitors, manages, and secures its rapidly expanding urban landscape.

“AI is no longer a futuristic concept – it is here, driving real-world change. At CP PLUS, we are leveraging AI-driven surveillance to build a smarter, safer, and more connected India. Our solutions empower authorities with real-time intelligence, enabling them to respond proactively to mobility challenges while ensuring security at every turn,” said Mr. Johar during his session at the expo.

With increasing urbanization, India’s cities require robust, scalable, and intelligent security solutions to ensure smooth mobility and enhanced public safety. With its CarKam Series, CP PLUS doesn’t just keep pace with the future – it defines it. From resolving disputes to capturing life’s fleeting moments, these dashcams turn every drive into a journey worth remembering.

CP PLUS is a global leader in advanced security and surveillance solutions, offering AI-powered innovations, indigenized technology, and world-class solutions tailored to the evolving needs of India’s urban infrastructure. With a vision to drive smart, safe, and connected cities, CP PLUS continues to redefine surveillance and security across multiple sectors.

