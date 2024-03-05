Empowering Digital India: IRA by Wishtel Private Limited

- Advertisement - -

IRA, crafted by Wishtel Private Limited, is a brand of tablet devices, born in 2012 with a mission to drive the vision of Digital India. With expertise in IT product manufacturing and mobility solutions, Wishtel pioneers IRA-branded tablet PCs. IRA envisions providing accessible computing for all, offering compact and easy-to-carry tablets. These devices aim to foster skill development across diverse fields, contributing to digital inclusion and empowerment.

In an exclusive NCN magazine interview, Mr. Kunal Bhagat, Regional Sales Manager, IRA highlighted the brand’s product portfolio and its latest market launch. He expressed pride in IRA’s Make in India identity, emphasizing the brand’s dedication to furthering the initiative and bringing glory to India.

Can you provide an overview of IRA and its products?

IRA is a Make-in-India brand specializing in the manufacturing of tablets ranging from 7 inches to 12.1 inches, including various types such as Windows, Android, and entry-level laptops. Our manufacturing facility is located in Bhiwandi, Mumbai, and we cater to diverse markets including BFSI, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, and pharma. Additionally, we offer customization options to meet specific client needs.

IRA primarily focuses on the education sector, government institutions, and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) industries.

Is IRA contributing to the Make in India initiative?

IRA actively contributes to the Make in India initiative. Our manufacturing operations are based in India, aligning with the government’s push to promote indigenous manufacturing. We also aim to showcase Indian culture through our products. Moreover, compared to other brands, we offer competitive pricing, being 20% cheaper in the market.

What new products does IRA plan to launch?

IRA has recently introduced a groundbreaking product: a 12.6-inch Windows tablet with 8GB RAM and 512GB memory. This detachable tablet is a Make in India product, distinguishing us as the sole brand offering such a device domestically. Additionally, we have a highly popular Android tablet with an 8000mAh battery, dual SIM functionality, 4GB RAM, and 64GB memory (expandable up to 1TB). This product comes with a detachable keyboard and is widely used by leading banks in India, with over 90,000 units sold.

What are IRA’s warranty policies?

IRA offers a one-year warranty against manufacturing defects on all its products. Additionally, customers have the option to extend the warranty with choices such as 1+2 years or 1+5 years. We also provide an ADLD coverage option for added peace of mind.

What is your message?

Let’s unite in trust and support for Make in India endeavours. Together, we can push India towards global manufacturing excellence. Our commitment is to offer quality products at affordable prices, ensuring customer satisfaction and national pride.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / IRA

