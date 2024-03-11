Empowering Connections: A&T’s 25-Year Legacy of Innovation in Video Conferencing & Collaboration

- Advertisement -

With over 25 years devoted to the AV domain, A&T Video Networks is a team of experts integrating top-notch global technologies to craft unique collaboration solutions. Its passion is to create a world where technology fosters efficient connections, profitability, and environmental consciousness. Founded in 1999, our unwavering vision is to continually provide cutting-edge collaboration technologies for enhanced business operations.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Koreth Mathew, Director at A&T Video Networks shared insights into the company’s 25-year journey, the success of Make in India products, dynamic marketing strategies, technological innovations, and the imperative role of video conferencing in today’s business landscape.

Kindly brief us about yourself

With a rich 25-year legacy in the video conferencing and collaboration domain, A&T proudly marks its Silver Jubilee this year. Renowned for manufacturing products that elevate organizational video conferencing experiences, A&T is dedicated to fostering realistic interactions. The company’s innovation extends to crafting tailored solutions for diverse sectors. In healthcare, A&T excels in surgery and patient-doctor consultation recording solutions, while in education, they spearhead the development of smart and hybrid classrooms, alongside proficient lecture recording and streaming solutions.

A&T serves as the national distributor for the prestigious Taiwanese brand Aver, known for its premium video conferencing products, establishing a solid representation in India. The synergy of A&T’s proprietary products and the Aver range forms the cornerstone of their domain-specific solutions. Operating exclusively through a robust channel partner network and regional distributors, A&T seamlessly navigates its sales process, reinforcing its position as a leader in the dynamic video conferencing landscape.

What are your thoughts about Make in India and can India become a global manufacturing hub?

The global acceptance of our Make in India products, now reaching the Middle East and Africa, stands as a testament to the success of this concept. The Indian government has played a pivotal role, not just in encouraging organizations like ours but also in actively supporting us during tender processes. This support is exemplified by a preference for Make in India products over alternatives, creating a conducive environment for manufacturers. This strategic initiative is proving to be a game-changer, enabling us to engage in larger business ventures.

The impact is palpable at both state and central levels. For instance, in Gujarat, 12,000 government schools embraced our cameras and headphones – approximately 2.5 lakh pieces – for their ICT labs, showcasing the state government’s commitment to the Make in India ethos. Similarly, the Karnataka High Court selected our Make in India cameras for 150 court halls in their hybrid courts initiative, emphasizing the nation’s focus on promoting indigenous manufacturing. These instances underscore not only encouragement but active participation by governments, fostering a thriving ecosystem for Make in India products and setting the stage for broader successes.

Can you describe your marketing strategy?

Operating with a comprehensive 360-degree marketing strategy, we prioritize direct channel partner engagement through field sales efforts. Complementing this, our robust marketing initiatives include active participation in industry events such as the CMDA event and our proprietary “Conferencing and Collaboration Conclave.” Having successfully organized eight conclaves across diverse cities and even in Dubai, these gatherings serve as a unique platform. Here, channel partners gain firsthand exposure to our products and solutions, while industry experts share insights into current challenges and emerging trends directly from the user perspective. This exchange empowers our channel partners to adapt and refine their offerings based on real-world insights, fostering a dynamic and responsive approach in an ever-evolving market.

What opportunities are in health and education segment?

The immense potential in India’s collaboration landscape is unfolding, gaining momentum post-COVID as businesses and institutions recognize its pivotal role. In just the last two days, an influx of inquiries underscores the growing demand. We’re witnessing diverse sectors embracing collaboration solutions—medical professionals exploring live transmissions of surgeries to medical colleges, educational institutions strategizing lecture recording and micro-content creation. The post-pandemic era has illuminated the need for efficient, remote connectivity. While many domestic and international MNCs have swiftly adapted, the majority of Indian SMBs are on the cusp of a transformative journey. The prospect of reaching a broader audience without extensive travel or resource investments abroad is a compelling driver. The current surge in interest is just the tip of the iceberg, and we anticipate a seismic shift as more businesses, especially SMBs, recognize the transformative potential of collaborative technologies for sustained growth.

What new technologies are available in your product?

Our camera technology is at the forefront with innovative features like auto framing, a game-changer in participant-focused visuals. It intuitively frames individuals, dynamically adjusting as participants enter or exit, ensuring optimal focus. The smart gallery feature transforms the viewing experience by organizing up to 10 participants in a tile format. This eliminates the need to observe scattered individuals in a conference room, presenting a more engaging and efficient virtual collaboration. These cutting-edge technologies exemplify our commitment to user-centric solutions, revolutionizing the landscape of video conferencing for seamless, immersive experiences.

How are you educating your partners?

Our comprehensive training program, launching certifications from April, blends video-based training, webinars, and in-person sessions. Designed for both sales and technology teams, it equips individuals with the skills for product positioning, feature understanding, and solution design. For technology-focused roles, we delve into design and implementation, while sales training covers strategic product positioning. Our holistic approach ensures our partners are adept at showcasing the value of our products, fostering excellence in both technical and sales aspects. This initiative underscores our commitment to empowering our partners for success in the dynamic landscape.

What message would you like to give?

In today’s market landscape, embracing video conferencing and collaboration is not just beneficial, it’s imperative for growth. While larger organizations have embraced this shift, smaller ones risk falling behind if they don’t adopt this technology. Our range of solutions, spanning from premium to cost-effective, makes conferencing accessible and straightforward. It’s not just about technology; it’s about staying relevant. With user-friendly, cost-effective implementations and swift returns on investment, my message is clear: Adapt or you will vanish from the market.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / A&T Video Networks

