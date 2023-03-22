Employees from Pune-based AgriTech firm FarmERP donate gifts to the orphanage, promise more support

- Advertisement - -

Shivrai technologies a parent company of FarmERP celebrated its foundation day by visiting Kids at Nirankar Balagram Orphanage with its employees. With the mission to support the underprivileged kids, FarmERP collected and donated groceries & stationery kits to children for their nutritional and day-to-day needs in Nirankar Balagram Orphanage, Pune.

The donation items included grocery, daily utility products and educations kits. The donation clearly boosts the morale of underprivileged children who need attention & encouragement all the time. FarmERP employees had a wonderful time interacting with everyone at the orphanage; the children joined in the fun with lively song and dance performances.

Mr Sanjay Borkar, CEO and Co-Founder at FarmERP

Mr Sanjay Borkar, CEO and Co-Founder at FarmERP said, “This initiative, at our end, is not just company driven but employee driven. We hope to reach out to underprivileged children through this activity, which will provide them with books and stationery for the start of this academic year. We are grateful to all of our employees and partners who donated items to support the cause and be a part of this noble cause.”

“We hope to have a positive impact on the communities in which we live and work through these activities, just as we do through our business,” he adds.

FarmERP is an intelligent and next-generation farm management platform in the Agri industry to sync and ready a wide range of entities and stakeholders for the future. It aims at the technology-intensive transformation of agriculture and agribusiness. The company has helped over 1.5 million farmers & served 6.75 lacs acres farms in around 30+ countries, deploying its software across Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

