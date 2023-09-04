Emids Wins Silver Leadership Development Award at the HCM Excellence Awards by Brandon Hall Group 2023

- Advertisement - -

Emids, a global leader in technology-led transformation and digital engineering solutions for the healthcare and life sciences industry, won the Silver Leadership Development Award for Best Development Program for Frontline Leaders at the 2023 HCM Excellence Awards by Brandon Hall Group.

The 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards recognizes best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and the Future of Work.

Emids received this award for leadership development through its ‘Leading for Success’10-week global program. It is a blend of self-paced courses and virtual instructor-led sessions, many of which were delivered by senior leaders. This program is designed to empower the next generation of leaders to foster their skills for an enriching career and a thriving future at Emids. It provides first-line leaders, leading talented teams of engineers, analysts and domain experts, with insights and strategies to navigate challenging situations at work and beyond, thus fueling their growth.

Pradipta Banerjee, Chief People Officer at Emids

Commenting on this recognition, Pradipta Banerjee, Chief People Officer at Emids said, “The recognition by the Brandon Hall Group for our ‘Leading for Success’ program strongly reaffirms our steadfast commitment to shaping leadership excellence and offering our employees unmatched training and growth prospects. This program has enabled us to build impactful leaders and effective managers, nurture high-achieving teams and deliver exceptional client experience, thereby driving value for our business. This award validates our efforts to foster the best talent in the tech space and our continuous endeavors to enhance the benchmarks of talent development.”

Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer, Brandon Hall Group

“Excellence Award winners are shown to be organizations that truly value their employees and invest in them through their human capital management programs. “These HCM programs have been validated as best in class for business value and the impact on the employees themselves,” said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer, Brandon Hall Group& HCM Excellence Awards program leader. Entries were evaluated by an international panel of independent industry experts, Brandon Hall Group senior analysts, and executives based on how the program fits the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and its overall measurable benefits.

