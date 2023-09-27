Embrace the Journey with Kingston Technology on World Tourism Day

- Advertisement - -

On World Tourism Day, we celebrate the power of exploration and the journey of discovery that travelers embark upon across the globe. In this age of digital exploration and information sharing, Kingston Technology plays a crucial role in enhancing and preserving the memories of these adventures. With a wide range of cutting-edge storage and memory solutions, Kingston empowers travelers to capture, store, and share their unforgettable moments seamlessly. Whether it’s high-capacity memory cards for capturing breathtaking landscapes, portable SSDs for storing travel documentaries, or rugged USB drives for safeguarding travel logs, Kingston’s products serve as the trusted companions for globetrotters and adventurers. On this World Tourism Day, let us delve into the world of Kingston Technology and how it contributes to preserving the experiences that make our journeys memorable.

Kingston DataTraveler Exodia Onyx for Mobility On-the-go – Kingston DataTraveler Exodia Onyx is an exemplary USB 3.2 Gen 1 compliant flash drive that delivers quick transfers for simple and easy storage. Designed with a sleek matte black casing and paired with a sliding cap to protect the USB connector and data while not in use, the DT Exodia Onyx is the perfect affordable companion for stylish storage. The lightweight and reliable storage device features a key ring loop that provides ultimate portability, making it easy to attach to anywhere needed.

Kingston DataTraveler 80 M for Portable Storage on USB Type-C® Devices – Kingston DataTraveler 80 M is a high-performance flash drive that is designed to work with USB Type-C laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets or Mac computers without the need for an adapter. With extremely fast read speeds of up to 200MB/s, the DT 80 M allows for quick and convenient storage and file transfers to fulfill all daily needs for work, school, photos and music, and to free up space on Android smartphones on the spot while traveling. The sliding cap design protects the drive without the risk of losing the cap, the key ring loop brings extra security and easy search to avoid any fuss during critical times.

Canvas Go! Plus SD Memory Card, for DSLRs, mirrorless cameras and 4K video production – Kingston’s Canvas Go! Plus SD is for adventurers who are always on the go chasing the perfect moment to capture. With superior transfer speeds of up to 170MB/s1, the Canvas Go! Plus SD card accelerates your workflow and efficiency so that you’ll have more time to take your creativity onto the next adventure. With U3 & V30 speed performance, shoot stunning 4K Ultra-HD videos without worrying about slow speeds and dropped frames, or shoot sequential burst-mode photography that’s seamless and consistent. View the world as your canvas and take your creativity and inspiration on the road with the Canvas Go! Plus SD.

Canvas Go! Plus microSD Memory Card for Android mobile devices, action cams, drones and 4K video production – Kingston’s Canvas Go! Plus microSD is for adventurers who are always on the go chasing the perfect moment to capture. With superior transfer speeds of up to 170MB/s1, the Canvas Go! Plus microSD card accelerates your workflow and efficiency so that you’ll have more time to take your creativity onto the next adventure. With U3 and V30 speed performance, shoot stunning 4K Ultra-HD videos without worrying about slow speeds and dropped frames, or shoot fast-action photos that are seamless and consistent. The Canvas Go! Plus microSD supports A2 Application Performance Class to expedite your workflow with faster application performance on smartphones and tablets. An optional SD adapter provides added versatility for use with SD-compatible devices. View the world as your canvas and take your creativity and inspiration on the road with the Canvas Go! Plus microSD.

Canvas Select Plus SD Memory Card – Kingston’s Canvas Select Plus SD card is designed with exceptional performance, speed and durability for heavy workloads such as transferring and developing high-resolution photos or capturing and editing full HD videos. It can reach Class 10 UHS-I speeds up to 100 MB/s1 for easy storage and quick transfers along with an advanced UHS-I interface that can record cinematic Full HD and 4K Ultra HD videos. The Canvas Select Plus SD card is built to perform in the harshest environments and conditions so you can take it anywhere knowing that your files, photos and videos are protected. Available in multiple capacities up to 512 GB2 and with a lifetime warranty.

Workflow Station and Readers, Transfer video, photos, and audio from multiple sources at once – Kingston’s Workflow Station and Readers provide a flexible system to transfer video, photos, and audio from multiple sources at once1. Expedite your post-production workflow and create a file offload setup that fits your needs. The Workflow Station Dock is customizable so you can use only the USB miniHub, SD readers, or microSD readers that your shoot requires. Whether you’re on a 4K/8K multi-cam shoot with portable audio recorders for each host, or filming B-Roll with drones and GoPros, you can connect up to four readers to the dock simultaneously and transfer footage quickly. The Workflow Station and Readers support USB 3.2 speeds which get you to your post-production process faster than ever. For added flexibility the card readers can be used on-the-go. When you need to shoot on location simply drop the hub or readers you need into your bag and connect them to your laptop using the included USB-C® cable.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Kingston Technology

