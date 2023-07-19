Embark on an immersive gaming journey with AOC’s revolutionary Ultra-Wide Curved Gaming Monitor: CU34G3S

- Advertisement - -

The gaming industry has experienced exponential growth in recent years, fuelled by technological advancements, increased accessibility, and changing consumer preferences. The demand for gaming monitors has risen in parallel with the increasing popularity of competitive gaming and esports. Professional gamers and enthusiasts alike seek monitors that can deliver seamless visuals, minimize input lag, and provide a competitive edge. To further fulfil the demand, AOC, the #1 gaming monitor brand in the world as per the IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker, 2023 Q1 today announced the launch of CU34G3S curved gaming monitor in India.

Within this thriving ecosystem, this gaming monitor will play a crucial role for the professional gamers who are always on the lookoutto enhance their gaming experience.

Specially designed for professional gamers, these monitors are equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium tear-free immersion technology that provides the best-in-class visual experience. This Monitor offers a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, equipped to perform at the pro gaming standard. With the mesmerizing 34-inch-Wide Quad HD curved display(1000R), which boasts an impressive aspect ratio of 21:9, the exquisite design gracefully wraps around the user, effortlessly placing them at the heart of the action.

The 3-side frameless gaming monitor combines a sleek design with a height adjustment stand to deliver a perfect and uninterrupted visual experience. Whether it’s for gaming, working, or enjoying multimedia content, this monitor ensures optimal viewing comfort. With its convenient multimedia connectivity options, including a USB Hub 3.2, 2 Display Port, and 2 HDMI ports, one can stay effortlessly connected and multitask with ease. This cutting-edge monitor redefines the boundaries of immersion and convenience, allowing the user to elevate the productivity and entertainment to newer heights.

Additionally, one can connect their laptop or gaming consoles (PlayStation/ Xbox), or Gaming CPU with the monitor in half of the screen while displaying their office tasks in the other half, making this the ideal machine to balance work and play.

Mr. Atul Jasra, Country Head-India, AOC (TPV Technology India Pvt Ltd.)

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Atul Jasra, Country Head-India, AOC (TPV Technology India Pvt Ltd.) said, “After the successful launch of premium monitors like the AGON League of Legends and Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO, we are thrilled to introduce the CU34G3S curved gaming monitor, a game-changer designed to meet the evolving needs of professional gamers and enthusiasts in India. As the gaming industry continues to surge forward, AOC remains committed to delivering the ultimate gaming experience. With the CU34G3S monitor, professional gamers and enthusiasts can immerse themselves in a best-in-class visual experience, lighting-fast response times, and competitive edge that brings their games to life.”

Additionally, the AOC CU34G3S gaming monitor acts as an all-rounder multimedia solution with its built speakers, eliminating the need for external speakers and ensures high-quality audio for music, games, and other forms of entertainment.

Priced at MRPINR 69,990/-, the AOC CU34G3S gaming monitor is now available on Amazon India (https://l1nq.com/bJg1T) for purchase.

