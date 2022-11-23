Elista Unveils New LED monitor series in India for power users

- Advertisement - -

Elista announced the launch of a new LED monitor series in India. The ELS V22HD, ELS V21HD and ELS V1900HD are thoughtfully designed for modern-day users who are looking for functionality and convenience at the same time. The new range is available in 21.5 Inch, 20 Inch and 18.5 Inch screen sizes to cater to the different requirements of the consumers, and the price starts from Rs 7,999.

Elista’s new range of monitors features an incredible, high-resolution and high-dynamic contrast ratio of 500000:1 with premium build and is thus an ideal choice for power users. Like the earlier monitors from Elista, this range also has an attractive appearance and strong construction.

Elista ELS-V1900HD, ELS-V21HD and ELS-V22HD can be easily wall-mounted and have an iconic look and premium glossy finish that compliments all rooms & spaces. With a host of connectivity options and low power consumption, they are perfect for the home office environment and & working professionals.

Mr Pawan Kumar, CEO Elista

“This is an exciting time for us at Elista as we expand our offering in the LED monitor space. Elista has had a remarkable growth journey, and we are looking to strengthen our positioning in the computer accessory market,” said Mr Pawan Kumar, CEO Elista. “We always strive to provide the best to our consumers, and we are confident that these power-packed monitors will be welcomed by individuals and institutions alike. These large-screen monitors have exceptional viewing angles and are affordably priced.”

