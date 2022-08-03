Elista successfully accomplishes eventful 2 Years

- Advertisement - -

Elista, India’s leading world-class electronics, home appliances, IT, and mobile accessories brand and part of the TeknoDome, UAE, Elista adheres to India Atma Nirbhar principle of manufacturing has successfully completed eventful two years.

Elista’s portfolio consists of LED TVs, Washing Machines, Coolers, Dishwashers, Refrigerators, IT Accessories, Mobile Accessories & Speakers. The top brass in the company’s industry are pioneers who have combined expertise of over 200 years. In addition to that, the promoters in Elista have a deep understanding of distribution channels and networks in over 25 countries, owing to the distribution prowess TeknoDome has for managing leading global brands in these countries. The company’s initiatives are motivated by the dual objectives of; being vocal for local sand &; creating employment possibilities in India. As an Indian consumer electronics company, Elista is driven by the ambition to better people & lives while establishing the brand.

Founded in 2020, Elista is India is the leading world-class electronics, home appliances, IT, and mobile accessories brand. Part of the TeknoDome, UAE, Elista adheres to India & its Atma Nirbhar; principle of manufacturing. With a vision to put India on the global innovation map, Elista inspires brands worldwide to manufacture in India to cater to their demand across geographies.

Elista has a robust product portfolio distinguished by its global quality and distinctive design. In line with its philosophy that there is always a way to improve customers & lives, Elista has been pushing the boundaries to create value for money consumer electronics devices with

superior functionality. Elista seeks to not only achieve greater success for the group but also to enrich and improve the lives of its customers, workers, channel partners, and other stakeholders.

Mr. Saket Gaurav, Chairman & Managing Director, Elista & Founding Chairman Tecknodome communicates that Elista suggests Oath of God and they adhere to it and strongly believe in everyone with whom they deal with. Mr Saket thanks the 1 million customers and their confidence in the brand and then the distributors and partners who have shown their faith in Elista. He also thanks all Elisa stars as without them we would not have been able to complete this journey

