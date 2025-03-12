Elista Appoints Sanjay Kumar as Director (Sales) to Spearhead Its Entry into Storage Solutions Category

- Advertisement -

Elista, a leading Indian consumer electronics brand known for diverse range of innovative technology products, is now expanding its portfolio by venturing into storage solutions. To spearhead this new category, Elista has appointed Mr. Sanjay Kumar as Director (Sales) – Storage Solutions, marking a significant milestone in its journey of innovation and growth.

With over 27 years of experience in the IT flash storage industry, Mr. Kumar is a seasoned professional with expertise in product sales, business strategy, and market expansion. He has been instrumental in driving revenue growth and launching innovative products in highly competitive markets. Prior to joining Elista, Mr. Kumar held leadership roles at esteemed organizations like OSCOO, Moser Baer and Beetel, where he drove growth and strengthened market presence. As Director (Sales), he will drive the growth of Elista’s upcoming product category while supporting the company’s global expansion goals.

Mr. Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista

Welcoming Mr. Kumar to the team, Mr. Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista said, “We are pleased to have Sanjay Kumar join us as we expand into the storage solutions category. His extensive experience and strategic approach will be pivotal in establishing this segment as a vital part of our diverse portfolio. The storage solutions market is evolving rapidly, and with Sanjay’s leadership, we aim to deliver innovative, high-quality products that address both consumer and business needs. His insights will also help us strengthen our presence in key markets and align with Elista’s long-term vision of growth and excellence.”

Elista, part of the TeknoDome Group, has rapidly evolved since its inception in 2020, growing from a startup into a global brand present in over 18 countries. With plans to expand to 35 countries within two years and a revenue target of Rs 1,500 crore by 2026, Elista remains committed to delivering innovative, affordable products to diverse markets worldwide.

The addition of the storage solutions category reflects Elista’s focus on addressing the growing demand for high-performance, reliable products. This new segment will enhance Elista’s portfolio, positioning the brand to meet evolving consumer needs while capitalizing on emerging market opportunities.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Elista

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 168