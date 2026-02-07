ELG Monitor Arms Officially Launch in India

- Advertisement -

ELG, a leading innovator in ergonomic workspace solutions, announces the official launch of its premium monitor arms in the Indian market. This expansion brings high-quality, adjustable monitor mounts to Indian professionals, gamers, and home office users, addressing the growing demand for flexible and space-efficient setups.

Key Product Features

ELG monitor arms offer robust adjustability, supporting single, dual, and triple monitor configurations with VESA compatibility up to 35-inch screens. Key benefits include 360-degree rotation, tilt up to 90 degrees, and gas-spring technology for effortless height adjustment, reducing neck strain during long work sessions. Engineered for durability with aircraft-grade aluminium, they support weights from 2-12 kg per arm, ideal for e-commerce setups and sim racing rigs.

Market Impact

Tailored for India’s booming e-commerce and remote work sectors, ELG arms enhance productivity on platforms like Amazon India. Available via major online marketplaces and distributors, they start at competitive pricing to rival imported brands while ensuring local compliance and quick delivery. Early adopters report 30% more desk space and improved posture.

Company Statement

“As an e-commerce entrepreneur distributing ELG products through Blue Kite Solution, this launch marks a pivotal step in providing reliable, India-optimized workspace solutions,” said the ELG India distributor. “We’re excited to empower Indian businesses with tools that boost efficiency and comfort.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ELG

