Elevate Your Entertainment Experience with Portronics PICO 12 Smart Portable Projector with Up to 4K Support

- Advertisement - -

Portronics has announced the launch of the Pico 12 smart portable projector with up to 4K projection. This cordless and rechargeable projector is as small as a cola can pack with cutting-edge features that will fundamentally alter how you look for entertainment indoors and outside.

Change the way you watch television at home by transforming any space into an instant movie theatre with Pico 12. A compact device that is small enough to fit in your hand and portable enough to be taken with you anywhere you need to enjoy movies or television at the touch of a button. To fully immerse yourself in the entertainment of the future, all you need is a flat white surface up to 120 inches diagonally, and enjoy a far larger display than your typical “big” TV. Among its many features is the Android-11-based Aptoide operating system, which comes pre-installed with 4K action-ready apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. As an alternative, you can use the USB port to play your favourite movies and home videos or to stream or wirelessly mirror content from your phone, tablet, or laptop using Wi-Fi and HDMI as needed.

It can provide instant entertainment practically anyplace a display is required thanks to its integrated rechargeable battery and 5W speakers that produce crisp and clear audio. As an alternative audio option, you can also connect the projector to an external audio source via the AUX port or wirelessly via Bluetooth whether at home, at work, in the classroom, on vacation, or even outside. The Pico 12’s auto vertical keystone correction technology also lets you position it on nearly any surface, at any distance, and at any angle without compromising the size, aspect ratio, or quality of the image. Just use the focus wheel on the projector and adjust it according to your preference for a sharp and clear image. Moreover, the projector is powered by a powerful 3200 lumens LED lamp with a life of up to 30,000 hours for a guaranteed long-lasting performance.

Pricing and Availability

The all-new Portronics Pico12 Smart Projector is available in the market at an introductory price of INR 29,999 backed with a 12-month warranty. Users can buy this product from the company’s official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and other online and offline stores.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Portronics

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.