Electronics Bazaar Redefines Refurbished Computing with 3-Year Warranty, Pan-India Reach, and Trusted Service Excellence

Electronics Bazaar delivers A-grade refurbished laptops and desktops with trusted performance, affordable pricing, sustainable value, and nationwide warranty-backed service support. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Prashant Motwani, Regional Sales Manager, Electronics Bazaar, shares insights on refurbished laptops, 3-year warranty, Pan-India reach, and strong service support.

Please tell us about Electronics Bazaar and your core business.

Electronics Bazaar is a 35-year-old company with a strong presence in the electronics segment. We entered the refurbishment business in 2017, and today we are among the leading players in refurbished laptops and desktops, supplying across Pan India.

What makes Electronics Bazaar different in the refurbished market?

Our biggest strength is that we are the first company to offer complete 3 years warranty on refurbished products. This includes battery, adapter, motherboard—everything. Along with that, we provide Pan India on-site warranty support, which builds strong confidence among end users.

What categories and brands do you deal in?

We deal in refurbished laptops and desktops, and our major brands include Lenovo, Dell, and HP. We have 200+ models available, covering multiple configurations like Core i3, i5, i7 and different generations—so customers can select products as per their need and budget.

How do you ensure product quality?

All our products are A-grade refurbished, meaning they look and perform like new. Every unit is properly refurbished, tested, and delivered with box packing, adapter, power cord, and complete service support.

What factors are driving the rapid growth in refurbishments?

The refurbished market is booming because customers now want value + warranty. End users get affordable products with assurance, while retailers and distributors earn good margins. Schools, offices, home users, and students are increasingly opting for refurbished systems.

Can you explain your on-site warranty process?

If any issue occurs, customers can reach us via toll-free numbers. We have a large Pan India service team with engineers available for on-site service. We also offer pick-up and drop facilities, ensuring a smooth customer experience.

Where all do you operate from?

We have branches in Mumbai, Bangalore, Dubai, and the USA, and across India we have regional distributors in every major city, which strengthens our supply and service network.

Why are your refurbished products priced higher than others?

There can be a ₹3,000–₹4,000 price difference, because we provide 3 years warranty, on-site support, superior packaging, and professional service. Customers happily accept this because today everyone wants reliability—just like they expect with mobiles or any electronics.

What message would you like to share with buyers?

If you’re planning to buy a laptop or desktop, definitely consider a refurbished product with warranty. You save money and still get complete peace of mind.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Electronics Bazaar

